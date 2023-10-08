NITA STRAUSS To Miss 'Next Few' ALICE COOPER Shows Due To Illness

Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the Alice Cooper band, will miss several shows on the legendary rocker's current tour after falling ill.

Earlier today (Sunday, October 8),Nita took to her social media to share the following message: "Hey everyone, I got lots of messages about my whereabouts after last night's Alice Cooper show and unfortunately I have some bad news to share. Sadly, I will have to miss the next few shows of the tour due to illness. I'm taking all the necessary things and will rejoin the tour the absolute second I'm well enough.

"Alice and the boys are out there kicking ass as always, so show them lots of love if you're going to a show this week!

"I'm very sorry to miss you guys out there and I will be back as soon as possible".

This past March, it was announced that Nita would return to Alice's band for his 2023 tour.

Nita spent eight years playing with Alice before joining Demi Lovato's band last year.

Strauss played her first full live show with Demi on August 13, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois.

Nita made her live debut with Demi on July 14, 2022 with a performance of "Substance" on ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

Strauss released her sophomore solo album, "The Call Of The Void", in July via Sumerian Records.

As well as performing with Cooper, Nita has also played with R&B star Jermaine Jackson, early MTV darlings FEMME FATALE, video game supergroup CRITICAL HIT and popular tribute band THE IRON MAIDENS.

In April 2020, Nita launched "Rock Guitar Fundamentals" — a three-module online guitar teaching program suitable for learners of all levels. The course is available at www.iwanttoplayguitar.com.