NONPOINT Announces Eleventh Studio Album 'The Last Word', Shares 'Is It' Music Video

NONPOINT will release its eleventh studio album, "The Last Word", on September 18, 2026, through 361 Degrees Records.

The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Is It", can now be seen below.

Fans will be able to secure the album beginning July 2, 2026, when the official pre-save and pre-order campaign launches across all major digital platforms and participating retailers.

Already making an impact at Active Rock radio, "Is It" was the No. 1 Most Added track when it came out and has quickly climbed into the Top 50 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

NONPOINT vocalist Elias Soriano explains the concept behind the song "Is It": "'Is It' is that internal conflict where you question getting too involved? Did I push too hard? Did I ask too much? It's that feeling of wondering if doing what you thought was right actually meant hurting the people around you."

The album itself represents far more than another release in the band's celebrated catalog.

"In a world that sometimes wants to put a timestamp on creativity, 'The Last Word' is our way of saying we're just getting started," Elias says. "We're pushing back against expectation and pushing forward into our own next chapter."

The album artwork carries an equally powerful message. Soriano describes the symbolic pencil featured on the cover as a reflection of both longevity and perseverance.

"This album cover tells a piece of our story," he says. "After years of making music, we feel more aligned than ever — musically, visually, and creatively. We're writing some of the strongest material of our career, our live shows are as powerful as they've ever been, and the band feels focused and energized. The pencil on the cover represents what it's like to be handed one last tool and expected to fit everything you have left to say into it. Not because the ideas are gone, but because longevity often comes with assumptions and limits. 'The Last Word' isn't about accepting an ending. It's about challenging that narrative. If this is the pencil we're being handed, we're going to use it — and make sure the words written with it still matter."

Coinciding with the album announcement, NONPOINT has also revealed "The Even More Outta Control Tour", kicking off July 25, 2026. Renowned for their explosive live performances, the band will perform brand-new material from "The Last Word" alongside the fan favorites that have become staples of their live set. The tour offers audiences an early look at what promises to be one of the band's most dynamic records to date.

For more than two decades, NONPOINT has remained one of hard rock's most resilient and respected acts, earning millions of streams, multiple charting singles, and a fiercely loyal global fanbase through relentless touring and uncompromising musicianship. "The Last Word" finds the band firing on all cylinders, proving they have no intention of slowing down.

Further underscoring the band's momentum, NONPOINT has also joined the roster of artists endorsed by Heavys, the world's first audio company engineered specifically for rock and heavy music fans. Designed for listeners who treat music as identity — not background noise — Heavys produces premium headphones, earbuds, and audio gear.

NONPOINT is a veteran South Florida nu‑metal/alternative metal band formed in 1997 by vocalist Elias Soriano and drummer Robb Rivera, known for high‑energy live shows, groove‑driven riffs, and raw, socially charged lyrics. Drawing from alternative metal, hardcore, hip‑hop and Latin‑inflected rhythm, they broke out with early releases like "What A Day" from the album "Statement" (2000) and quickly became road warriors — appearing on cornerstone festivals such as Ozzfest and Rock On The Range and sharing stages with acts including SEVENDUST, DISTURBED and STONE SOUR. Their muscular cover of Phil Collins's "In The Air Tonight", later featured in the film "Miami Vice", helped introduce the band to a wider audience and remains one of their most recognizable recordings.

Throughout the 2000s NONPOINT sharpened their sound on albums including "Recoil" (2004) and "To The Pain" (2005),the latter featuring the fan‑favorite anthem "Bullet With A Name", a live and streaming staple that helped define the band's place in the modern heavy landscape. That momentum carried into the 2010s with hard‑hitting singles like "Breaking Skin" and "Generation Idiot", setting the stage for a prolific modern era highlighted by the launch of their own independent label 361 Degrees Records, followed by the "Ruthless" EP in 2021 and the "Heartless" EP released in 2023, through which they've continued to roll out standout tracks like "Ruthless", "Paper Tigers" and later the single "A Million Watts".

With hundreds of thousands of albums sold and a catalog packed with setlist anchors like "Bullet With A Name", "Ruthless", "What A Day" and "In The Air Tonight", NONPOINT remains a cornerstone name in heavy music, equally at home in packed clubs and on the biggest festival stages. In recent interviews they've spoken openly about this new album pushing toward what they describe as the "most NONPOINT record yet," featuring the first single "Is It" doubling down on groove, aggression and big‑chorus songwriting that keeps their long‑running fanbase engaged while inviting new listeners into the fold.

NONPOINT is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)

Photo credit: Drew Johnston