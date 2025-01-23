NONPOINT's ELIAS SORIANO On ROBB RIVERA's Health Scare: 'It Was A Perfect Storm, A Mix Of A Couple Of Different Things'

In a new interview with Outlander Media, NONPOINT vocalist Elias Soriano was asked for a health update on Robb Rivera, just a few days after the NONPOINT drummer had to be rushed to the hospital because he had an elevated heart rate during the band's concert in Louisville, Kentucky. Elias said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Robb's [doing] good. Robb's a hundred percent. He's fine. It was a little spell. It was a perfect storm — a mix of a couple of different things. He normally doesn't drink caffeinated coffee, and that day he had gone down to the local coffee shop and had a couple of cups of coffee that were not decaf, because they did not have decaf at the time. And then that mixed with just the stress, the stress of the show, and blood sugar. The doctor said he was low on magnesium and potassium, so he's just gotta hydrate right, make sure he doesn't drink caffeine before a show. And he performed last night — no problems, no issues."

The singer added: "You're getting older, and the older you get, your body doesn't work the same. So, normally, two cups of coffee and a little stress normally would have done it, but…"

According to NONPOINT, Robb had a sudden shift in his heart rate that was "dangerously high" during the band's concert on January 12 at the Mercury Ballroom. Since "the paramedics were not able to get it down in time", they took him to the hospital."

On January 14, Rivera shot down speculation that "drugs" were a factor in his having to be rushed to the hospital during the Louisville concert. He said in a video message posted to social media: "To the people that said that this was due to drugs — shame on you. Anybody who knows me out there knows that I do not use drugs at all or drink alcohol. Back in the day, I used to drink little sips. I've never been an alcoholic, never been a drug addict. So those people that said that, I could easily go off on you, but I'm not stooping down to your level."

A short time after the Louisville concert, Elias shared a video message in which he stated about Rivera's condition: " So tonight is a pretty wild night here in Louisville. Thank you to all the fans that hung around and stayed. Robb is okay. He is back at the hospital right now, just getting some tests done. His heart rate got a little bit high today on stage. It's something that's never happened before."

He continued: "You guys know we put on an energetic show, and this is never anything that really is any different than what we normally do. But Robb is okay. They got his heart rate down, and we're just gonna wait for more news. But I just wanna let everybody know.

"Thank you so much for everybody in Louisville for coming out," Elias added. "I'm sorry we couldn't do the last song. Literally we had one and a half more songs to do and Robb really wanted to do it, but the paramedics wouldn't let him do it."

Louisville was the third show of NONPOINT's "Painful Statements" tour with special guests CROBOT and HEARTSICK. The trek is in celebration of the 20th and 25th anniversaries of NONPOINT's two most popular albums, "To The Pain" and "Statement", respectively. The band is playing songs that not only haven't been heard in a long time, but also songs that have never been played live.

