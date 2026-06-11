Norway's AUDREY HORNE Announces New Album 'Achilles'June 11, 2026
Acclaimed Norwegian hard rock unit AUDREY HORNE will release its eighth studio album, "Achilles", on September 4, 2026 via Napalm Records. Today the band has unveiled the first single from the new offering, the high-energy rock 'n' roll number "Insanity", which arrives with an accompanying music video that fits the track's wild spirit seamlessly.
AUDREY HORNE's prior studio albums "Blackout" (2018) and "Devil's Bell" (2022) received critical praise internationally, and the band was even awarded a Spellemannprisen (Norwegian equivalent to a Grammy) for its 2005 debut album. Having supported legends like AC/DC and MÖTLEY CRÜE and played previous international tours, both as headliners and together with bands such as PAPA ROACH and BACKYARD BABIES, AUDREY HORNE counts as one of Norway's most interesting rock exports.
AUDREY HORNE comments on "Insanity": "The first song that was written for the album. It's a classic AUDREY HORNE tune that has the energy, the twin guitars, a big chorus and a cool mid-section. The lyrics are inspired by 'Hallowed be Thy Name' by IRON MAIDEN. It is an attempt to say what might have happened prior to the story in that song."
"Achilles" features 11 multi-faceted tracks, ranging from high-energy heavy rock pieces to more melodic and progressive songs, leaving no questions about the songwriting capabilities of this five-piece, which consists of vocalist Toschie, guitarists Ice Dale (ENSLAVED) and Thomas Tofthagen, bassist Espen Lien and drummer Kjetil Greve.
Hard-hitting title track "Achilles" kicks the new album right off as roaring guitars meet an impactful rhythm section, all topped with powerfully captivating vocals. The band showcases their more progressive side on the song through creating a strong contrast between different parts, which supports the lyrics that draw from today's polarized world. More hit material is delivered through songs like "God Damn Beautiful"; this groovy THIN LIZZY-inspired track brings bass player Espen Lien to center stage on lead vocals. Closing track "New Star Falling" wraps the album up beautifully, showcasing the melodic side of AUDREY HORNE's sound.
With "Achilles", AUDREY HORNE returns with an atmospheric heavy rock album that combines classic '70s and '80s influences with lyrical themes spanning escapism to commentary on the instability of the world we live in. A perfect fit for both rock radio and live stages.
"Achilles" track listing:
01. Achilles
02. In The Eye Of The Hurricane
03. Vampires
04. God Damn Beautiful
05. Pretty Little Lies
06. Prodrome
07. Insanity
08. Hell Is Eternity
09. Six Feet In The Ground
10. Running Through The Night
11. New Star Falling
AUDREY HORNE tour dates:
Sep. 03 - NO - Oslo / John Dee
Sep. 04 - NO - Porsgrunn / RIP
Sep. 05 - NO - Hamar / Festiviteten
Sep. 19 - NO - Trondheim / Verkstedhallen
Oct. 08 - DE - Cologne / Gebäude 9
Oct. 09 - DE - Essen / Turock
Oct. 10 - DE - Münster / Sputnik Café
Oct. 11 - DE - Hamburg / Bahnhof Pauli
Oct. 13 - NL - Leiden / Nobel
Oct. 14 - NL - Eindhoven / Effenaar
Oct. 15 - BE - Kortrijk / CVC Club
Oct. 16 - FR - Paris / Nouveau Casino
Oct. 17 - FR - Grenoble / L'Austra Rocks
Oct. 18 - CH - Zurich / Plaza
Oct. 20 - DE - Munich / Backstage Halle
Oct. 21 - DE - Bamberg / Live Club
Oct. 22 - DE - Frankfurt / Das Bett
Oct. 23 - DE - Dresden / Puschkin Club
Oct. 24 - DE - Berlin / Hole 44
Dec. 04 - NO - Kopervik / Ovenpå
Dec. 05 - NO - Bergen / USF Verftet
AUDREY HORNE is:
Toschie - Vocals
Arve "Ice Dale" Isdal - Guitar
Thomas Tofthagen - Guitar
Espen Lien - Drums
Kjetil Greve - Bass
Photo credit: Jens Kristian Rimau