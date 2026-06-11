Norway's AUDREY HORNE Announces New Album 'Achilles'

Acclaimed Norwegian hard rock unit AUDREY HORNE will release its eighth studio album, "Achilles", on September 4, 2026 via Napalm Records. Today the band has unveiled the first single from the new offering, the high-energy rock 'n' roll number "Insanity", which arrives with an accompanying music video that fits the track's wild spirit seamlessly.

AUDREY HORNE's prior studio albums "Blackout" (2018) and "Devil's Bell" (2022) received critical praise internationally, and the band was even awarded a Spellemannprisen (Norwegian equivalent to a Grammy) for its 2005 debut album. Having supported legends like AC/DC and MÖTLEY CRÜE and played previous international tours, both as headliners and together with bands such as PAPA ROACH and BACKYARD BABIES, AUDREY HORNE counts as one of Norway's most interesting rock exports.

AUDREY HORNE comments on "Insanity": "The first song that was written for the album. It's a classic AUDREY HORNE tune that has the energy, the twin guitars, a big chorus and a cool mid-section. The lyrics are inspired by 'Hallowed be Thy Name' by IRON MAIDEN. It is an attempt to say what might have happened prior to the story in that song."

"Achilles" features 11 multi-faceted tracks, ranging from high-energy heavy rock pieces to more melodic and progressive songs, leaving no questions about the songwriting capabilities of this five-piece, which consists of vocalist Toschie, guitarists Ice Dale (ENSLAVED) and Thomas Tofthagen, bassist Espen Lien and drummer Kjetil Greve.

Hard-hitting title track "Achilles" kicks the new album right off as roaring guitars meet an impactful rhythm section, all topped with powerfully captivating vocals. The band showcases their more progressive side on the song through creating a strong contrast between different parts, which supports the lyrics that draw from today's polarized world. More hit material is delivered through songs like "God Damn Beautiful"; this groovy THIN LIZZY-inspired track brings bass player Espen Lien to center stage on lead vocals. Closing track "New Star Falling" wraps the album up beautifully, showcasing the melodic side of AUDREY HORNE's sound.

With "Achilles", AUDREY HORNE returns with an atmospheric heavy rock album that combines classic '70s and '80s influences with lyrical themes spanning escapism to commentary on the instability of the world we live in. A perfect fit for both rock radio and live stages.

"Achilles" track listing:

01. Achilles

02. In The Eye Of The Hurricane

03. Vampires

04. God Damn Beautiful

05. Pretty Little Lies

06. Prodrome

07. Insanity

08. Hell Is Eternity

09. Six Feet In The Ground

10. Running Through The Night

11. New Star Falling

AUDREY HORNE tour dates:

Sep. 03 - NO - Oslo / John Dee

Sep. 04 - NO - Porsgrunn / RIP

Sep. 05 - NO - Hamar / Festiviteten

Sep. 19 - NO - Trondheim / Verkstedhallen

Oct. 08 - DE - Cologne / Gebäude 9

Oct. 09 - DE - Essen / Turock

Oct. 10 - DE - Münster / Sputnik Café

Oct. 11 - DE - Hamburg / Bahnhof Pauli

Oct. 13 - NL - Leiden / Nobel

Oct. 14 - NL - Eindhoven / Effenaar

Oct. 15 - BE - Kortrijk / CVC Club

Oct. 16 - FR - Paris / Nouveau Casino

Oct. 17 - FR - Grenoble / L'Austra Rocks

Oct. 18 - CH - Zurich / Plaza

Oct. 20 - DE - Munich / Backstage Halle

Oct. 21 - DE - Bamberg / Live Club

Oct. 22 - DE - Frankfurt / Das Bett

Oct. 23 - DE - Dresden / Puschkin Club

Oct. 24 - DE - Berlin / Hole 44

Dec. 04 - NO - Kopervik / Ovenpå

Dec. 05 - NO - Bergen / USF Verftet

AUDREY HORNE is:

Toschie - Vocals

Arve "Ice Dale" Isdal - Guitar

Thomas Tofthagen - Guitar

Espen Lien - Drums

Kjetil Greve - Bass

Photo credit: Jens Kristian Rimau