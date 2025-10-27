NUNO BETTENCOURT On His Preparation For 'Back To The Beginning' Concert: 'I Wanted To Respect The Songs And Go All In'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Steve And Rik's POTcast", hosted by Steve Whiteman (of KIX fame) and Rik Parks, EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt reflected on his participation in the "Back To The Beginning" concert, which marked Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH's final performance. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I got a call to do that, which I was, like, 'Oh my God, I get to go and play two songs.' And everybody was doing two songs, and [they] hit [me] up, like, 'Hey, can you do a Randy [Rhoads] song and 'Bark At The Moon' stuff, 'cause you're able to play this stuff?' I'm, like, 'Great. I'm on it.' And then I get a call, like, three or four days later, 'Can we throw three more at you?' And I kept going, like, 'Wait, what's going on?' They go, 'Oh, Wolfgang Van Halen just dropped out.' I'm, like, 'Well, what are the songs?' Yeah, he's dropping out 'cause he's smart. Nobody wants to play those fucking Randy Rhoads or Jake E. Lee solos, or whatever it is, nobody wants to fucking do it because if you go down in flames on that stage with Ozzy there and all your peers watching you, your career's over. So then I was at five songs, and I'm sitting here in this room and I'm going, 'Okay, let me fucking decipher this shit.' And then they [went], 'Can we throw another three [songs at you]?' I ended up playing 12 fucking songs. And you know me, I'm, like, yeah, but instead of learning 'em, I was, like, 'Well, I gotta fucking own this shit. I gotta put the time in [and go] all in. You gotta fucking get your shit together."

Nuno continued: "I didn't even know it was even [gonna be] streamed [globally] at the time. I thought it was just in front of the audience [at the stadium], which is big enough anyways. But then two days before, my manager was, like, 'Oh, by the way, they're streaming this globally.' I'm, like, 'What?' I'm, like, 'Wait a second. What?' [He was, like], 'Yeah, [there's gonna be] millions of people watching.' I'm, like, 'Great.' I'm playing all these other songs I'd never played before on stage with a band that you've never played with before. And so, once that happened, you realize that you walk off the stage and you're doing it — never mind the rehearsals. You show up, and you don't know that at all the rehearsals all those artists are gonna be there, and they're just sitting on the floor watching you to see if you can actually play this shit or not. And the phones are up. And the reason it was so important to do the homework and to actually own the songs and put in the hours as if… What was said to me by — I don't know if you guys know who [producer and YouTuber] Rick Beato is or whatever. but he said to me, he called me up, he goes, 'Everybody was raving about your performance.' But he goes, 'One thing I noticed is you didn't just learn the stuff. You performed it.' And he goes, 'That's what stuck out for you more than everybody else.' And I said, 'But I just did what I normally do.' I didn't try to go, and I didn't even know if anybody's gonna notice. I just wanted to respect the songs, know them and show up and know my shit and fucking go all in and do what I do. And also sing, do the harmonies, do everything that nobody's expecting you to do. And I sat in this room — instead of learning it, maybe doing an hour on each song, I was in here for like weeks, for fucking four or five hours a day, standing up, performing the fuckers, knowing it all. Not sitting in the chair, 'cause that's easy, but like down low where it's 20 times harder to play down by your fucking knees, 'cause it looks better. And I just showed up and just fucking went all in. And all of a sudden I was, like, 'Wait, what just happened? Everybody's fucking [raving about it].' And all I did was be me. All I did was — do what you do, show up and fucking deliver. And that's it."

Last month, Nuno spoke to Page Six about what it meant for him to honor Ozzy with a medley of Osbourne's greatest hits on September 7 at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards alongside AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, and Yungblud. He said: "Listen, that means everything, especially my 15-year-old self as a guitar player coming up and listening to rock and metal. He was a godfather to us. He started it in the early '70s, and that's how rock became heavier and heavier. And for him, what he did with BLACK SABBATH, and then be out of there and have a whole other career as Ozzy Osbourne, the solo artist, and then be a reality star after that, this guy's affected culture in a way and touched everybody in so many different ways. So it means everything. Especially having been part of [Ozzy's final concert] in Birmingham [in early July], and going up and performing and actually talking to him and saying goodbye. We didn't know [he was going to die so soon after that] — I mean, we knew it, but we didn't know it. And so that was really special."

Regarding what it was like to take part in the "Back To The Beginning" concert, Nuno said: "When I was 15 and his guitar player [Randy Rhoads] passed in a bad plane accident in 1982 or '81, I believed when I was 14 that I was gonna replace him. And there was an ad to send a cassette in. So I did — I put a cassette together at 15, sent it in. 'This is my gig. I'm gonna get it.' Of course, I didn't. Nobody ever called. Cut to 12 years later, I'm opening for AEROSMITH with EXTREME in London, and my booking is coming in. [He said], 'Sharon [Ozzy's wife and manager] just called. Ozzy wants you. He wants you to be in the band.' This was 1995, '96. And I said no. I was in a band that we were just up and coming with EXTREME and we had hits out. But the last words we said to each other when we took the big group photo [at 'Back To The Beginning'] and I was at his feet, I grabbed his hand saying, 'Thank you for everything and thank you, Ozzy, for what you mean to me.' And he pulls me in by the hand and he goes, 'You were the only guitar player who said no to me.' But he laughed. He goes, 'I love you.' And he laughs. He goes, 'Thank you for being here' to honor him. And I was, like, 'Thank you.' I said, 'Thank you for everything.'"

Nuno also talked about the vibe between all the musicians who were involved in "Back To The Beginning", saying: "You know what really, really, really blew my mind, is that when you get GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA — they're the biggest bands in the world — to come together to do something… I've been part of those things before, tributes, and it's always like everybody's egos, they're rock stars. All of a sudden, every member of every band is in the same room. It was like heavy metal summer camp. We were all a bunch of kids again, 'cause Ozzy was like our dad or our godfather, like, 'You guys behave.' But everybody put egos at the door. It was a hug fest. There was so much love, and you could feel it on that stage. Nobody was complaining and everybody was just helping each other out and supporting each other. I've been doing this for 40 years. I've never seen that on a tour anywhere else where everybody was just like a big community and big rock family. And that's what Ozzy does to everybody for us."

Ozzy's final concert on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom saw him and his fellow original SABBATH bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward perform four songs for more than 40,000 people in the stadium and 5.8 million more on a livestream. The festival served as a tribute to the legendary heavy metal act, including additional performances from such other groups as METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAYER, TOOL, PANTERA and ALICE IN CHAINS. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.