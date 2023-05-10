OBLIVEON Returns With New Album And Kickstarter Campaign

After a long hiatus, OBLIVEON, the highly acclaimed progressive metal band, is back with a brand new album. The LP, set to be released in May 2024, is highly anticipated by fans of the band, who have been eagerly waiting for new music. The band is also launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund the album, with various rewards for backers.

OBLIVEON has been a fixture in the Canadian and international metal scene since the late 1980s, with a unique sound that blends intricate guitar riffs, technical drumming, and soaring vocals. The band's previous albums, including "From This Day Forward", "Nemesis", "Cybervoid" and "Carnivore Mothermouth", have received critical acclaim and have become classics of the progressive metal genre.

The new album, which will be OBLIVEON's first in over two decades, promises to be an exciting addition to the band's already impressive discography. With the addition of new bass player Antoine Baril, fans can expect a fresh sound that stays true to OBLIVEON's progressive roots while also incorporating new elements.

The replacement for Stéphane Picard, Antoine is no stranger to the metal world as an active member of AUGURY and FROM DYING SUNS and having worked with several notable bands such as CONTEMPLATOR and DEVIANT PROCESS. He is also a renowned multi-instrumentalist and has contributed to many musical projects as a sound engineer for the past fifteen years.

The Kickstarter campaign will offer fans a chance to support the band and be a part of OBLIVEON's musical journey. Backers will have access to exclusive rewards, such as signed copies of the new album, limited-edition merchandise, and more.

"We are thrilled to be back and making music together again," says guitarist Pierre Rémillard. "The new album is something we've been working on for a long time, and we're excited to share it with our fans. We're also grateful for the support of our fans through our Kickstarter campaign, which will help us bring our music to the world."

OBLIVEON's new album promises to be a tour de force of progressive metal, and the Kickstarter campaign is a unique opportunity for fans to be a part of the band's journey.

Photo credit: Steve Gerrard