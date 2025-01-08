OBSCURA Shares Music Video For New Single 'Evenfall'

Following the success of their first single "Silver Linings", German metal act OBSCURA returns with the second single, "Evenfall", from the highly anticipated album "A Sonication", due on February 7, 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records.

This standout track showcases OBSCURA's ongoing evolution, masterfully blending their signature technical prowess with a more melodic approach. The result is a fresh yet unmistakably OBSCURA sound that promises to both surprise longtime fans and captivate new listeners.

Accompanying the release is a visually striking music video, bringing the song's intensity and emotion to life. Once again, the video has been directed by Mirko Witzki (ARCH ENEMY, POWERWOLF, ESKIMO CALLBOY). Fans can expect an immersive audiovisual experience that underscores OBSCURA's artistic depth.

Mastermind Steffen Kummerer comments: "With 'Evenfall', we look into the most anticipated song by the band to perform in a live setting on our upcoming tours. The dynamics, groove and pace falls perfectly into place. One of my personal highlights of the new album, showcasing a rather cinematic sound scape within the OBSCURA universe."

The group's second (seventh overall) album for Nuclear Blast, "A Sonication" pivots on many fronts. Advanced, elegant, and yet refreshing, "A Sonication" sums up past endeavors effortlessly as it gazes with purpose and conviction into the future. OBSCURA are fan-renowned and critically acclaimed for challenging and then expanding upon norms. From "Retribution" (2004) through "A Valediction" (2021),the band flourished and made significant progress in a musical genre unprepared for a creative shot of German invention. "A Sonication" spearheads OBSCURA into a new era of extreme metal.

"A Sonication" track listing:

01. Silver Linings

02. Evenfall

03. In Solitude

04. The Prolonging

05. Beyond The Seventh Sun

06. Stardust

07. The Sun Eater

08. A Sonication

A European tour is set to kick off in February 2025. Joining OBSCURA on tour will be American progressive deathcore outfit RINGS OF SATURN and GOROD, the technical death metal force from France. With this international lineup, fans can expect a night of diverse and electrifying performances.