OCEAN SLEEPER Announces Sophomore Album 'Peace When I'm Dead'

Australian metalcore band OCEAN SLEEPER will release its sophomore album, "Peace When I'm Dead", on August 21 via BMG Australia/Rise Records. The anticipated news of their forthcoming album drops alongside the title track and video, "Peace When I'm Dead", an explosive follow-up to their powerful and defiant comeback single "Break The Cycle", released in May.

The single arrives alongside a striking official video. Following their collaboration on the clip for "Break The Cycle", OCEAN SLEEPER once again enlisted Freeman Films (TONES & I, PARKWAY DRIVE) to bring "Peace When I'm Dead" to life on screen. The result is an emotionally charged and visually intense journey that perfectly complements the song's message and themes.

Capturing the weight of grief, guilt and regret, "Peace When I'm Dead" showcases OCEAN SLEEPER's ability to vulnerably explore the darker corners of the human experience, confronting inner turmoil, depression and profound emotional lows head-on. The exploration of acknowledging, expressing and releasing deeply felt negative emotions gives OCEAN SLEEPER's music a great sense of catharsis and connection.

"This band has never been afraid to dive into the darker parts of our lives, and this album is no exception," says Karl Spiessl, lead vocalist. "At its core, the record explores the ongoing battle we have with ourselves — that constant inner struggle that can feel endless. It's about coming to terms with the idea that this conflict may always be part of the human experience, and learning to accept that reality."

Written and recorded in the home studio of Ionei Heckenberg, OCEAN SLEEPER's clean vocalist and guitarist, in Melbourne, in Los Angeles, California, and Portland, Oregon USA, "Peace When I'm Dead" sees OCEAN SLEEPER enlisted metalcore heavyweight Jeff Dunne (MAKE THEM SUFFER, DISTURBED, KNOCKED LOOSE) to carry out mixing/mastering of the album as well as working with producers Jon Lundin (FALLING IN REVERSE, POINT NORTH, SET IT OFF) and Curt Martin (CATCH YOUR BREATH, Kami Kehoe) across the album's tracks. Recording the album throughout the world seems symbolic for OCEAN SLEEPER. Though they hail from Gippsland in regional Victoria, through unwavering self-sufficiency and relentless persistence, the metalcore four-piece has built a deeply loyal global fanbase.

Title track "Peace When I'm Dead" felt like the perfect way to tie the album together. It explores the notion that life is a constant struggle — a continual balancing act of challenge and resilience that doesn't end until time takes us home.

"Nothing good comes easy and is worth every fall in pushing forward," says Karl. "For us, like many others, opportunities haven't come easily to this band but we have worked tirelessly to achieve our wins and will continue to push forward until peace comes to us all."

"Peace When I'm Dead" arrives on the heels of the band's triumphant return single, "Break The Cycle". Released in mid-May, the track has already surpassed 200,000 Spotify streams and continues to gain global momentum daily. It's making waves on U.S. radio, where SiriusXM stations Octane and Liquid Metal have added it to rotation. With more than 47 spins to date, "Break The Cycle" has risen to become the 48th most-played track across the network.

OCEAN SLEEPER will take to the road this September on the "Peace When I'm Dead" tour presented by New World Artists and Fireball AU to celebrate the album's release. It's marked as their biggest national headline tour yet.

The "Peace When I'm Dead" tour is just one chapter in a mammoth global run that will see OCEAN SLEEPER play 82 shows between now and February 2027. June and July bring support dates with NEVERTEL and the band's first headline shows across Europe, followed by the Australian "Peace When I'm Dead" tour in September. From there, OCEAN SLEEPER returns to the U.S. with NEVERTEL, joins PARKWAY DRIVE's Hellbound cruise in October, and kicks off 2027 supporting CATCH YOUR BREATH throughout Europe.

"Taking so many negative emotions and transforming them into something positive, almost spiritual for the live setting — where people can scream the words back and release their own demons — is something we're proud to share with our fans," expresses Karl. "'Peace When I'm Dead' was written with live energy at its core, and we can't wait to take it on tour."