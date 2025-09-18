OF MICE & MEN Releases New Single 'Troubled Water'

OF MICE & MEN has released a new single, "Troubled Water", taken from the band's upcoming ninth album, "Another Miracle", due out on November 14 via Century Media Records.

The new album finds OF MICE & MEN at their most personal and most expansive, crafted entirely in-house — written, produced, and engineered by the members of OF MICE & MEN themselves.

"The process of self-recording and self-producing this album as well the last two has seen us really trying to one up what we've done in the past — and it's on us to do that," drummer Valentino Arteaga explains. "On this album in particular, we wanted to push the boundaries of what that sounds like for our band."

Regarding the new single, OF MICE & MEN says: "'Troubled Water' is about setting boundaries, about vampiric and apathetic relationships with people who only seem to seek connection when it benefits them, and about how maintaining a dying, one-sided connection just leads to resentment. It definitely takes us in a darker, more menacing direction sonically and visually. Heavy headbangable riffs paired with pure sci-fi nightmare energy makes this track one of our favourites off the album."

OF MICE & MEN once again teamed with Mike Matsui for the video. The band notes: "Shooting this video was a lot of fun. He had a vision of utilizing predominantly physical sets and practical camera and lighting effects to create a sci-fi landscape that reflects the interplay of different tensions heard in the song."

Earlier this year OF MICE & MEN released "Another Miracle"'s title track which marked their first new music since 2023's "Tether" and their first since signing to new label Century Media Records. More recently they shared "Wake Up", which has spent several weeks climbing the Active Rock Radio chart in the U.S. (currently at No. 21) while in the U.K. it has been receiving strong support from Radio 1, Kerrang! Radio, TotalRock and more.

OF MICE & MEN has been playing the new singles as well as fan favorites this summer at major festival appearances in the U.S. which continue into October. OF MICE & MEN will then embark on a headline run in Europe, with dates kicking off November 27 and concluding December 14.

With "Another Miracle", their most explosive full-length yet, OF MICE & MEN deliver a masterclass in modern heavy music — balancing bone-crushing breakdowns with arena-ready rock anthems that hit just as hard.

The unifying characteristic is the fact that the band are always authentic to themselves while they take creative chances that will likely surprise even their most dedicated fans.

"We're always pushing the boundaries of what excites us musically," vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley explains. "We never thought we would get to our ninth album, so the only way to progress forward is to challenge ourselves and utilise what we've learned from working with different producers over the decades."

Correspondingly, this is the third album that the band — which also features drummer Valentino Arteaga as well as guitarists Phil Manansala and Alan Ashby — produced and engineered, with Pauley mixing and mastering the album in order to fully realize the band's collective vision.

From the electronic accents of "Troubled Water" to the unfiltered aggression of "Hourglass", "Another Miracle" sees OF MICE & MEN leveling up without retreading the sonic formulas that have been successful in the past.

"We wanted to create songs that didn't have the predictability of what we were going to do next to keep the fans on the edge of what's going to happen next," Manansala adds. Listeners may not expect that the brutal breakdown at the end of "Hourglass" would lead into the acoustic guitar introduction of "Wake Up", but in the context of the album these unlikely transitions make sonic sense.

It's no surprise why "Wake Up" is also one of the album's singles. With its soaring chorus and atmospheric arrangements, the song truly transcends genres and shows Pauley stretching out vocally in ways that complement the carefully syncopated instrumentation.

While the band's vocalist likes to leave the meaning of his songs ambiguous, he says "Wake Up" is open to interpretation when it comes to whether the lyrics are talking about the mental state of dreaming, hallucinating or having a psychedelic experience — and that undisclosed liminal state that is mirrored by the music.

"That song is really an imperative to live in the present because you have the opportunity to dictate your own experience in a lot of ways," he explains. "You don't get to control a lot of things in life, but you can control your consciousness in a few interesting ways." That spirit of pushing himself and the band's audience out of their collective comfort zone is a theme of "Another Miracle", an album that will undoubtedly have a unique meaning to each listener.

"I feel like on our last three albums we've really dove into layering tons of production and other instrumental elements into the background of our music," Ashby says about the sonic textures of these songs that unfold themselves more deeply on each subsequent listen. "On the last two records people have said we sound a little more experimental, but to me that just means there were more elements of parts that weren't just a guitar riff or a singing part," he continues.

"Another Miracle" undeniably features OF MICE & MEN's signature sound that fans have come to love, but if you are willing to take the time to really listen, there's a level of depth lurking beneath the surface that keeps these songs from ever sounding stagnant or dated.

In addition to having two gold-selling singles, OF MICE & MEN have racked up countless accolades throughout their career: Having their 2014 album "Restoring Force" chart at No. 1 on the Billboard Independent chart, touring alongside LINKIN PARK or taking home the "Best International Newcomer" award at the Kerrang! Awards.

While these accolades are nice, the band are most proud of the fact that their current lineup, which has been together since 2016, has been able to forge a relationship that allows them to keep creating powerful music. "I think we're more locked in than ever," Pauley says. "There's less friction than ever before and I think that friction is what keeps people inside of a box because it gives it its shape," he continues. "When you get rid of that, you open it up to allow for a bunch of different ideas that you may not have come up with [if the group dynamic wasn't the same."

That expansive sense of opportunity informs every second of "Another Miracle" — and while the album won't delude listeners into thinking they'll never face adversity, it illustrates that we have more in common than we do separating us from each other.

"A lot of the time, we feel that the uniqueness of our circumstance prevents us from connecting with others: 'How could anyone possibly know what it's like to go through what I'm going through?'" Pauley says. "That being said, everyone, and I mean everyone, knows what it's like to wish for a miracle during a time when everything seems hopeless. It seems to be one of those core human experiences that ties us all together," he adds. "That's exactly what 'Another Miracle' is about and we hope you enjoy it."

Photo by Carissa Dugoni