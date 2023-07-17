OF MICE & MEN Announces 'Tether' Album; 'Warpaint' Single To Arrive This Month

Southern California's OF MICE & MEN has set "Tether" as the title of its eighth studio album, due later in the year via SharpTone Records. The LP's first single, "Warpaint", will arrive on July 28. A short preview of the track is available below.

Last December, OF MICE & MEN released the digital deluxe version of its seventh album, "Echo". The expanded version of the LP, which originally came out in December 2021, included 10 newly reimagined EDM versions of the album tracks helmed by 10 different DJs.

OF MICE & MEN is a multifaceted metalcore machine whose mission is to make the soundtrack for every heartbreak, melancholic rumination, and moment of triumph. Across a half-dozen studio albums, the group's combination of crowd-moving breakdowns, staccato rhythms, and soaring melodic vocals bridged the gap from the underground to the world at large. Their songs catapulted them on to massive tours with LINKIN PARK and RISE AGAINST (2015); SLIPKNOT (2016); and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and IN FLAMES (2017).

At every turn, no matter what obstacles presented themselves, the four men at the OF MICE & MEN core since 2016 never lost sight of the strength of their connection to the audience or each other. They refocused and persevered at every turn, delivering massive anthems that work in the most intimate of punk clubs, the biggest of European festivals, and American rock radio formats alike. It's all about the songs themselves and what they mean to people at the end of the day. The music of OF MICE & MEN begins as something deeply personal shared among the quartet. Once they're turned loose, they take on new meaning, adding to the soundtrack of people's lives.