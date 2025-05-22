ONSLAUGHT's NIGE ROCKETT On His Cancer Battle: 'Everything's Clear Now'

In a new interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, ONSLAUGHT founding member and guitarist Nige Rockett discussed his recovery after a three-year absence from the road following a long battle with illness. His first appearance back was on the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise in January as ONSLAUGHT kicked off a year of 40th-anniversary shows celebrating the release of the veteran British thrash metal group's debut album, "Power From Hell".

Rockett endured a number of cancer removal operations, chemotherapy as well as two spinal operations — upper and lower spine — during his forced hiatus, with both conditions now thankfully in full remission/recovery and continuing to heal.

Asked if he is now "officially in remission" from cancer, Nige said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah. I believe so. I had my last hospital appointment not too long ago, six weeks ago. And I think they're happy that everything's clear now. So that's a weight off my shoulders. I mean, the biggest issue I had, really, was the two spine operations. That was more of a concern, because I had a compressed nerve in my fifth and sixth vertebrae there, and I lost the use of my arms for about a year. So I had surgery for that. They put a metal cage into my neck, so that the nerve couldn't be compressed. And they said you could get anything from maybe five to 30 percent usage back in your arms. So I think I've got a lot more than that at the moment, but there's still work to go on that. I lost a lot of muscle mass on my arms and my chest and shoulders and stuff. But I think I'm up to, I reckon, 70 percent, 75 percent. I mean, [ONSLAUGHT's show this past] Saturday night in Glasgow, in Scotland, was my best I felt on stage. The speed is coming back slowly. I mean, the 'Power From Hell' stuff's not so much of a challenge, but 'The Force' tracks are really kind of tough, and some of the newer stuff as well is pretty relentless. So I need to get that stamina and muscle memory back in. But I was really happy on Saturday, how it went. I was playing some of the faster stuff kind of well, so I think we're getting there slowly."

Asked if the neck injury was due to all the years of banging his head on stage, Nige said: "Yeah. That's what the surgeon said [was] probably the most likely cause. I don't really do anything else that could kind of wear your neck that much. So I guess it's kind of similar to what Tom Araya [SLAYER] had. But the problem is I'm on stage and my head wants to bang. [Laughs] You've gotta hold it back. It's, like, 'No.' It doesn't feel right not doing it. It's still pretty stiff, my neck, but the pain's gone away now, and I'm not getting the loss of use of my arm. So it is all good in that respect."

ONSLAUGHT will release a two-disc career-inspiring album titled "Origins Of Aggression" on May 23, 2025 through the band's new label home, Reigning Phoenix Music. Disc one features a fine selection of ten re-recorded tracks from ONSLAUGHT's early days (1982-1989),while disc two presents a colorful bouquet of cover versions of punk and metal songs that lead fans through the range of bands — from the DEAD KENNEDYS, THE EXPLOITED and DISCHARGE to JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH and beyond — defining the group's sound. Also to be found on the second part of the album will be ONSLAUGHT's adaption of "Iron Fist", originally written and performed by MOTÖRHEAD, which was the first single off the forthcoming effort.

"Origins Of Aggression" track listing:

Disc 1

01. Thermonuclear Devastation Of The

02. Black Horse Of Famine

03. Angels Of Death

04. Power From Hell

05. Metal Forces

06. Let There Be Death

07. Fight With The Beast

08. Thrash Till The Death

09. In Search Of Sanity

10. Shellshock

Disc 2

01. Iron Fist [by MOTÖRHEAD]

02. Holiday In Cambodia [by DEAD KENNEDYS]

03. A Look At Tomorrow [by DISCHARGE]

04. U.K. 82 [by THE EXPLOITED]

05. Freewheel Burning [by JUDAS PRIEST]

06. Wardance [by KILLING JOKE]

07. Give Me Fire [by GBH]

08. State Violence State Control [by DISCHARGE]

09. Holidays In The Sun [by SEX PISTOLS]

10. Emotional Blackmail [by UK SUBS]

11. War Pigs [by BLACK SABBATH]

12. Drunk With Power [by DISCHARGE]

ONSLAUGHT's contribution to the thrash metal genre cannot be overstated: from their debut album "Power From Hell" (1985),which is being honored with this new release, to their celebrated performances across the globe, they remain an untouchable force in the world of heavy metal. With over 40 years of history, the quintet has steadily continued to evolve, delivering relentless riffs and neck-breaking anthems, and cementing their place as pioneers of the British thrash scene.

The metal world can additionally look forward to ONSLAUGHT's 2025 world tour, where the band will promote "Origins Of Aggression" and celebrate the 40th "Power From Hell" anniversary — including stops in Europe, the USA, Mexico, and Australia — and expect more exciting news in the near future.

ONSLAUGHT's latest album, "Generation Antichrist", came out in August 2020 via AFM Records. It was the first ONSLAUGHT LP to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett, who replaced longtime singer Sy Keeler.

Garnett made his live debut with ONSLAUGHT at the House Of Metal festival in Umeå, Sweden in February 2020.

ONSLAUGHT announced Keeler's departure in April 2020, explaining in a statement that "some things simply aren't sustainable year after year due to the nature of the modern-day music industry."

ONSLAUGHT is one of the most ferocious, explosive and controversial metal bands ever to come out of the U.K. The group released three now-legendary albums in the 1980s — "Power From Hell", "The Force" and "In Search of Sanity" — and became a major influence for many metal generations to follow.

Since reforming in 2005, ONSLAUGHT has performed countless shows in no less than 70 different countries across the globe, earning themselves the reputation as one of the very best live acts in the metal scene today. ONSLAUGHT also has the enviable kudos of being the first international thrash band to perform in Vietnam and Lebanon.

Five critically acclaimed albums were released between 2007 and 2015 — "Killing Peace", "Live Damnation", "Sounds Of Violence", "VI" and "Live At The Slaughterhouse" — with millions of streams between them.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning engineer Daniel Bergstrand (MESHUGGAH, IN FLAMES, BEHEMOTH),"Generation Antichrist" gathered huge international acclaim, with many renowned rock and metal pundits declaring it the album of the year.

ONSLAUGHT is:

David Garnett - vocals, guitars

Nige Rockett - guitars

Wayne Dorman - guitars

Jeff Williams - bass

James Perry - drums

Photo credit: Korey Rockett and Karen George