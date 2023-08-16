  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ORIANTHI Launches Her Illuminate Crystal Jewelry Collection

August 16, 2023

Radiance Gifts, a Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada-based leading North American online metaphysical store and Orianthi, the world-renowned guitarist, singer, songwriter, have announced their collaborative launch of the Orianthi Crystal Jewelry Collection.

The crystal pieces in this collection have been chosen by Orianthi, a crystal enthusiast, and Lisa Tjaden, a certified crystal healer with Radiance Gifts. Each carefully designed piece uses authentic crystals that are meant to complement each other and to provide creativity, wisdom, protection, and discernment. The collection includes Orianthi's exclusive Illuminate Mala and three different bracelets with more pieces to follow.

The Orianthi Illuminate Mala features 108 gemstone beads, carefully hand knotted between each bead with a love guru bead and silk tassel. This special edition Mala combines the energy of Citrine, Amethyst, Turquoise and Shungite. Turquoise is grounding and protective. It improves meditation and aids in healing the spirit, bringing a soothing energy. Amethyst is a "stone of spirituality and contentment." It conducts the energy of calm and peacefulness. Shungite, "the miracle stone", has the ability to purify, charge, protect, stabilize and heal. Malas, or Japamalas are a type of prayer or meditation tool, similar to a rosary that has been used in various spiritual and religious practices. Meditation practitioners use the 108 mala beads to keep track of their mantra or affirmation repetitions. Each bead may represent an intention or affirmation, and the mala itself can serve as a reminder of one's spiritual path or goals. Additionally, certain gemstones are believed to possess specific qualities and energies, so people often choose a mala based on their desired intention or the properties associated with the materials used.

Many people will wear mala beads as a reminder to stay mindful and present throughout the day. "Like playing the strings of a guitar, these pieces create a symphony within the soul," said Orianthi. "Each bead is a note, each repetition a balanced chord resonating with the universe, and embracing the interconnection of all things."

The crystals featured in Orianthi's Illuminate Mala are also in her Illuminate Bracelet. Amethyst, turquoise and shungite beads are woven in a copper chain link and utilizes a brass Lotus button as the closure, similar to the Lotus design on her PRS guitar. What makes these pieces truly extraordinary is Orianthi's profound commitment and connection with spreading love and light, meditation and mindfulness which was the inspiration behind the creation of these pieces, making them a cherished symbol of positive energy and self-discovery.

"Creating with Ori has been a magical experience," said Tjaden. "When you listen to her music, we can feel the energy of her love and talent. Now we're both excited that people can carry that same energy with them and look awesome at the same time."

Pieces of the Orianthi collection have already been extremely popular, finding their way all over the world including the U.K., Australia, Spain, Japan, Korea and Singapore.

The entire Orianthi collection can be purchased online at radiancegifts.com or at the merchandise table at upcoming select Orianthi shows.

Since 1995, Radiance Gifts has been North America's most comprehensive "metaphysical superstore," offering a broad spectrum of resources from humanity's spiritual, healing, and earth wisdom traditions. Radiance Gifts is an oasis of ancient and current discoveries and syntheses.

Orianthi Panagaris, known simply as Orianthi, is an Australian guitarist, singer and songwriter who rehearsed in 2009 with Michael Jackson in preparation for his "This Is It" concert series and performed with Cooper's touring band. Her 2009 debut single "According To You" peaked at No. 3 in Japan, No. 8 in Australia and No. 17 in the U.S.; her second album, "Believe", received a worldwide release in late 2009. The same year, she was named one of the "12 Greatest Female Electric Guitarists" by Elle magazine. She also won the "2010 Breakthrough Guitarist Of The Year" award hosted by Guitar International magazine.

Find more on Orianthi
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).