ORIANTHI Launches Her Illuminate Crystal Jewelry Collection

Radiance Gifts, a Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada-based leading North American online metaphysical store and Orianthi, the world-renowned guitarist, singer, songwriter, have announced their collaborative launch of the Orianthi Crystal Jewelry Collection.

The crystal pieces in this collection have been chosen by Orianthi, a crystal enthusiast, and Lisa Tjaden, a certified crystal healer with Radiance Gifts. Each carefully designed piece uses authentic crystals that are meant to complement each other and to provide creativity, wisdom, protection, and discernment. The collection includes Orianthi's exclusive Illuminate Mala and three different bracelets with more pieces to follow.

The Orianthi Illuminate Mala features 108 gemstone beads, carefully hand knotted between each bead with a love guru bead and silk tassel. This special edition Mala combines the energy of Citrine, Amethyst, Turquoise and Shungite. Turquoise is grounding and protective. It improves meditation and aids in healing the spirit, bringing a soothing energy. Amethyst is a "stone of spirituality and contentment." It conducts the energy of calm and peacefulness. Shungite, "the miracle stone", has the ability to purify, charge, protect, stabilize and heal. Malas, or Japamalas are a type of prayer or meditation tool, similar to a rosary that has been used in various spiritual and religious practices. Meditation practitioners use the 108 mala beads to keep track of their mantra or affirmation repetitions. Each bead may represent an intention or affirmation, and the mala itself can serve as a reminder of one's spiritual path or goals. Additionally, certain gemstones are believed to possess specific qualities and energies, so people often choose a mala based on their desired intention or the properties associated with the materials used.

Many people will wear mala beads as a reminder to stay mindful and present throughout the day. "Like playing the strings of a guitar, these pieces create a symphony within the soul," said Orianthi. "Each bead is a note, each repetition a balanced chord resonating with the universe, and embracing the interconnection of all things."

The crystals featured in Orianthi's Illuminate Mala are also in her Illuminate Bracelet. Amethyst, turquoise and shungite beads are woven in a copper chain link and utilizes a brass Lotus button as the closure, similar to the Lotus design on her PRS guitar. What makes these pieces truly extraordinary is Orianthi's profound commitment and connection with spreading love and light, meditation and mindfulness which was the inspiration behind the creation of these pieces, making them a cherished symbol of positive energy and self-discovery.

"Creating with Ori has been a magical experience," said Tjaden. "When you listen to her music, we can feel the energy of her love and talent. Now we're both excited that people can carry that same energy with them and look awesome at the same time."

Pieces of the Orianthi collection have already been extremely popular, finding their way all over the world including the U.K., Australia, Spain, Japan, Korea and Singapore.

The entire Orianthi collection can be purchased online at radiancegifts.com or at the merchandise table at upcoming select Orianthi shows.

Since 1995, Radiance Gifts has been North America's most comprehensive "metaphysical superstore," offering a broad spectrum of resources from humanity's spiritual, healing, and earth wisdom traditions. Radiance Gifts is an oasis of ancient and current discoveries and syntheses.

Orianthi Panagaris, known simply as Orianthi, is an Australian guitarist, singer and songwriter who rehearsed in 2009 with Michael Jackson in preparation for his "This Is It" concert series and performed with Cooper's touring band. Her 2009 debut single "According To You" peaked at No. 3 in Japan, No. 8 in Australia and No. 17 in the U.S.; her second album, "Believe", received a worldwide release in late 2009. The same year, she was named one of the "12 Greatest Female Electric Guitarists" by Elle magazine. She also won the "2010 Breakthrough Guitarist Of The Year" award hosted by Guitar International magazine.

Head over to @radiance_gifts new things added to my crystal healing jewelry line 📿✨✨✨💛❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/sClQTNjsLL — orianthi (@orianthi) August 14, 2023