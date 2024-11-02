Original GRIM REAPER Members To Perform Together for First Time in More Than 30 Years To Celebrate STEVE GRIMMETT's Life

The life of one of Swindon's most famous residents will be celebrated heavy metal style at the Wings Of Angels festival on Saturday, November 23.

Steve Grimmett, producer, songwriter and lead singer of the internationally renowned metal band GRIM REAPER, will be remembered at the one-day event, named after the lead track from the band's 2018 album "Walking In The Shadows".

GRIM REAPER was at the forefront of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene which took the world by storm in the 1980s.

Grimmett, who sold over a million albums, is considered one of the greatest heavy metal singers of all time. He gained notoriety throughout the world, with a large following in Europe as well as across the Atlantic in the USA, South America, and also in Japan. His career included numerous highly acclaimed studio albums, single releases and MTV airplay.

Steve passed away in August 2022. To meet the demand from the singer's global fanbase, his wife Millie is organizing the festival to celebrate his life with a musical send-off.

The festival will include guest singers performing songs from Steve's back catalog, and bands from around the world with a connection to Steve and his music. Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes is headlining the event. Original members of GRIM REAPER, guitarist Nick Bowcott, bassist Dave Wanklin and drummer Mark Simon, will reunite for the first time in over 30 years to perform with singer Harry Conklin of JAG PANZER fame.

Other former members of STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER, the revamped version of GRIM REAPER led by Grimmett, to join the festivities include Chaz Grimaldi, Paul White, Mart Trail, Mark Walker, Julian Hill and Ian Nash. Plus there will be special appearances by Richie Yeates, Sy Davies, Kim Jennett, Mike Jurgens and Franc Potvin.

Millie Grimmett said: "Steve's life was heavy metal. He got so much pleasure out of performing onstage, meeting fans and recording music. It's only right that the Wings Of Angels festival pays tribute to that through a packed line-up of metal acts from near and far. We're looking forward to a sold-out festival, amazing music and a fitting celebration of Steve's life."

In addition to Steve's back catalog of music dating from 1979-2022, his legacy also includes influence on popular culture in the 1990s, with GRIM REAPER songs "See You in Hell" (1983),"Fear No Evil" (1985) and "Rock You To Hell" (1987) each gaining notoriety for appearing on the MTV animation "Beavis And Butt-Head".

During his 45-year career, Steve shared the stage with a wealth of big names including JUDAS PRIEST, BON JOVI, SCORPIONS and DEEP PURPLE. At one time he was even touted to be the new vocalist for IRON MAIDEN.

Millie added: "Such was Steve's impact on music that we have had people contact us from around the world to purchase tickets and to join us in Swindon, U.K. for Wings Of Angels. People have been sharing stories and pictures on our social media pages and it is really heartwarming to see this outpouring of affection for someone who did so much to shape the metal scene over several decades."

Wings Of Angels festival is being held at Swindon's MECA on Saturday, November 23. Tickets are available online at wingsofangelsfest.com

Grimmett's passing came more than five years after he had his right leg partially amputated in January 2017 when an infected wound on his foot spread to the bones in his leg partway through the group's five-week tour of South America. The life-saving surgery was carried out in Ecuador and the frontman was in hospital for just over a month while fans raised $14,000 to bring him home after his insurance company refused to pay because of the type of work he was doing.

GRIM REAPER's story begins in 1979 after successfully fighting off hundreds of bands in a local Battle Of The Bands competition. This win, combined with an already sizeable following, aroused the interest of Ebony Records. Signing with the small U.K. label, GRIM REAPER released three albums in rapid succession to international acclaim. Due to legal turmoil with Ebony, GRIM REAPER would disband in 1988. Grimmett would go on to record with ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART and more recently THE SANITY DAYS. His renowned vocal range remains one of metal's most identifiable with loyal fans turning out in numbers to hear him perform.

GRIM REAPER was part of the "Hell On Wheels" tour which crossed the States in 1987, alongside ARMORED SAINT and HELLOWEEN.

Grimmett reformed GRIM REAPER in 2006 as STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER following an amicable decision between the singer and original GRIM REAPER guitarist Nick Bowcott, who both agreed that using the original name minus the other members of the classic lineup wouldn't be a proper reunion.

STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER released two studio albums, 2016's "Walking In The Shadows" and 2019's "At The Gates".

Since 2006, STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER had made a number of European festival appearances and toured all around the world.