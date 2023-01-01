Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS Shares New Version Of 'Dynasty' Song 'Dirty Livin''

To celebrate the arrival of the new year, original KISS drummer Peter Criss has shared a new version of the band's song "Dirty Livin'". The four-minute video, which can be seen below, was apparently filmed at Peter's home and features the 77-year-old musician singing along to a pre-recorded instrumental track.

According to Kissmonster, "Dirty Livin'" is the only song on KISS's 1979 album "Dynasty" on which Criss drums, with the rest of the album being the work of session drummer Anton Fig. "Dirty Livin'" had originally dated to 1972 and was written by Stan Penridge and Peter while they were in their post-CHELSEA band LIPS.

Criss first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

In addition to playing drums in KISS, Peter also provided lead vocals for a number the band's most popular and memorable songs, including "Beth", "Black Diamond" and "Hard Luck Woman".

Criss, who was known as "Catman," released his last solo CD, titled "One For All", in 2007. Peter produced the album himself for the first time, and was joined by guest musicians that included keyboardist Paul Shaffer and bassist Will Lee of "Late Night With David Letterman". The album featured a range of styles, from rock and jazz to blues and Broadway, and included covers of "What A Difference A Day Makes" and "Send In The Clowns".

Criss played what was being billed as his final full U.S. concert in June 2017 at the Cutting Room in New York City.