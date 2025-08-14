Original QUEENSRŸCHE Drummer SCOTT ROCKENFIELD Announces Solo Album

Scott Rockenfield, five-time-Grammy-nominated composer, musician, and original former member/drummer of the legendary rock band QUEENSRŸCHE, has announced the release of his long-awaited solo album. This genre-defying project, years in the making, will feature an impressive roster of guest artists and showcase Rockenfield's signature fusion of hard-hitting grooves, cinematic textures, and dynamic soundscapes.

The journey began with the worldwide release of "Sunlight Thief" on August 1, 2025, followed by "Born To Win" on August 8, 2025. The momentum continues with "Walking Man", arriving August 15, 2025 on www.scottrockmusic.com. All singles will also be available on major streaming platforms soon.

"This record has been a long time coming, and it's something I've poured every ounce of my creativity into," says Rockenfield. "The collaborations brought in fresh energy and new perspectives — these first singles are just a glimpse of what's ahead."

Rockenfield is widely recognized for his pioneering role in progressive metal and his cinematic work on blockbuster projects including "Jason Bourne", "Elysium", "Call Of Duty" and "Iron Man And His Awesome Friends". His upcoming solo debut is poised to expand his creative legacy, delivering a collection that is both deeply personal and sonically adventurous.

The album — whose title and release date will be announced soon — will feature a diverse range of sounds and performances, offering a deeply personal yet sonically adventurous listening experience.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against QUEENSRŸCHE guitarist Michael Wilton and bassist Eddie Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit. That dispute has since been settled out of court.

QUEENSRŸCHE has used former KAMELOT drummer Casey Grillo for touring and recording purposes since April 2017.

Scott alleged that or about October 11, 2018, Wilton and Jackson purportedly "voted to dismiss Rockenfield" from QUEENSRŸCHE "due in whole or in part to his taking of approved family leave. Rockenfield was informed of his purported dismissal from" QUEENSRŸCHE "in a letter dated November 3, 2018."

Rockfenfield also claimed that Wilton and Jackson did not include him in the recording of QUEENSRŸCHE's 2019 album "The Verdict", "despite his availability and willingness to participate."

For their part, Wilton and Jackson denied Rockenfield was wrongfully dismissed from QUEENSRŸCHE. They claimed that Rockenfield announced in March 2017 that he was taking a few months off from touring fully aware that "QUEENSRŸCHE was in the middle of a tour and was contractually obligated to play a number of live concerts, including an upcoming April 1, 2017 concert in California, to be followed by several concerts in the U.S. scheduled for April and May, and that QUEENSRŸCHE, including Rockenfield, had agreed and were scheduled in June 2017 to play 13 live shows at different venues across Europe. Rockenfield's sudden departure required Jackson and Wilton to locate and hire a drummer" — Grillo — "so that the band could comply with their contractual touring obligations."

Wilton and Jackson went on to say that Rockenfield "made no effort to assist the band in finding a substitute drummer for the remaining concert dates on the QUEENSRŸCHE tour." They also claimed that they, along with singer Todd La Torre and the band's manager began attempting to contact Rockenfield "near the end of 2017" to discuss his participation on the next QUEENSRŸCHE album. However, "Rockenfield only sporadically responded to band members and band management about participating in the recording the new album. On those occasions when Rockenfield did respond to members of QUEENSRŸCHE or band management, he obfuscated and refused to commit or agree to rejoin the band or to participate in the process of recording the new album."