Original SALIVA Singer JOSEY SCOTT Launches New Band SHADE VIOLENT

February 25, 2023

Original SALIVA singer Josey Scott has revealed in a new interview with That Fuzzing Rock Show that he has launched a new band called SHADE VIOLENT. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a collection of some friends of mine here where I live in Oklahoma. And my stepson Dylan is my rhythm guitar player. And we're just in the process of writing the record right now. And we're just now getting in the studio and starting to figure some things out. We've done a couple of shows, a couple of start-up shows… But, yeah, we're just getting it together and sort of sussing things out."

Regarding his approach to the new music he is writing, Josey said: "My mission is to get back to that kid in Memphis. One of my favorite producers, Malcolm Springer, in Nashville, said, 'Where's that kid that used to run around with a green notebook full of lyrics under his arm and the backpack and the black blazer? Where's that kid at?' And that's exactly where I'm trying to find my way back to that kid. I'm trying to find a way back to that first love, why I fell in love with music in the first place and why I think music is so beautiful and so moving."

He continued: "I'm working with ScatteredBrains, a producer out of Nashville. And he told me, he said, 'This is an opportunity for you to tell your story. That's what this is about. At 50, when you've gone through your first arc of a musical career. You've done some wonderful things, and you've been through some horrible things.' And he said, 'It's time for you to tell your story.' And I think that's… My mission is to get back to why I fell in love with music in the first place and to tell my story and to join those two hands together."

Asked about a possible timeline for the release of the debut SHADE VIOLENT album, Josey said: "We're just taking it fast and loose. We're not really putting a time limit on it. I would like to get it out over the next three to six months. I'm definitely planning on dropping a single in the next three to four months, definitely. I just want to pay more attention to the music and make sure that everything is right and perfect this time, because it's a privilege and an honor to kind of finally be in the driver's seat and be the captain of my own soul and not have to answer to the whims of others. Which I'm badmouthing that in any kind of way. I just want a chance, like I said, to tell my story."

As for SHADE VIOLENT's plans for live appearances, Josey said: "We've been playing a couple of start-up shows, just getting all the back catalog tight. We're possibly gonna do… I'd like to do maybe a BLACKBONE song. I'd like to do some SALIVA songs that I was privileged enough to write with the guys. And then I wanna play the new stuff as well. Sort of have a then-to-now sort of thing."

As previously reported, Scott reunited with SALIVA for a one-off appearance last September at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. Scott performed three songs with the group at the event, which also saw SALIVA play with its singer of the past decade, Bobby Amaru.

Blue Ridge marked Scott's first appearance with SALIVA since he left the band at the end of 2011 after a 15 year-run with the group, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last four releases: "In It To Win It" (2013),"Rise Up" (2014),"Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016) and "10 Lives" (2018).

In October 2019, Scott announced that he was returning to SALIVA, explaining at the time that he wanted to get together with his former bandmates and "write a badass record." Less than a year and a half later, in March 2021, SALIVA guitarist Wayne Swinny poured cold water on those plans, saying that the reunion with the singer "never really got off the ground."

When Swinny spoke to WRIF about SALIVA's failed reunion with Scott, he said that even though there were some initial discussions about Josey's return to the group, there was no follow-up to ensure that the plan was executed.

In December 2021, Josey took to his Twitter to write: "I want 2 apologize 2 my fans because I thought I was gonna reunite w/certain people & make u new music, & that fell through, but, I believe everything happens for a reason. There are no coincidences. A blessing in disguise. Now it's just u, & me, how intimate is that?"

SALIVA released six albums with Scott and tasted platinum success and a Grammy nomination for its first big hit, "Your Disease".

In May 2021, SALIVA celebrated the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough major label debut, "Every Six Seconds", with a special project called "Every Twenty Years", an EP of classic songs re-recorded with Amaru.

📸 Rehearsal shots: Last night we tore through the setlist while our road crew worked on getting the sound dialed in and ready for summer festivals and tour runs! #joseyscottrocks #redalertrocks #clickclickboom

Posted by Shade Violent on Thursday, February 23, 2023

Posted by Shade Violent on Monday, February 20, 2023

