Original SLIPKNOT Singer ANDERS COLSEFNI To Perform Entire 'Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.' Album On Fall 2023 Tour

This October, former lead singers from rival bands SLIPKNOT and MUSHROOMHEAD will team up for the "Numetal Mayhem" tour of Australiasia. For the first time in history, Anders Colsefni and Waylon Reavis will share the stage together, ending the legendary feud that has been waged in press and across social media for twenty-five years.

Reavis is returning to Australia after a nine-year hiatus when he stunned stadiums as the frontman for MUSHROOMHEAD at Soundwave 2014. To this day, Reavis is widely acknowledged as being the standout vocalist for the iconic masked group and his ongoing success with A KILLER'S CONFESSION is testament to that ability.

Reavis will be playing all your favorite MUSHROOMHEAD tracks, including "I'll Be Here", "Simple Survival", "1200", "Our Apologies", "Save Us" and "QWERTY". MUSHROOMHEAD have never toured New Zealand and have made no indication that they will be traveling to Australia anytime soon. If you want to hear these classic MUSHROOMHEAD, tracks this will probably be the only time you will get to.

Waylon will be rounding out the set by performing the major hits from A KILLER'S CONFESSION and is heavily hinting that he will be playing his infamous "Roots Bloody Roots" (SEPULTURA) cover.

Reavis says: "Australia is at the top of my list of places I have toured. The people, the atmosphere and the weather are mind-blowing. I am also honored to finally get down to meet all my New Zealand fans. It's just going to be amazing."

Waylon will be joined on stage by Lee Hutt, drummer of A KILLER'S CONFESSION; Slugg of KAOSIS fame on guitar; and the seasoned pro bassist James Lavel.

Colsefni, Paul Gray, Shawn "Clown" Crahan and Joey Jordison first performed under the name SLIPKNOT in April 1996 at the Safari Club in Des Moines. Not long after, Mick Thompson and Craig Jones joined the band and the trajectory of modern metal was changed forever.

SLIPKNOT erupted on the local metal scene and by October 1996 they delivered their debut independently released effort "Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.". This LP became the foundation of what in now SLIPKNOT's twenty-five-year legacy.

Anders will deliver the entire "Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat." record from start to finish. This is the first time this record has been heard live in twenty-seven years and it maybe the only time it will ever get played live again... And it's happening in Australia and New Zealand.

Colsefni said: "Ever since Xen [KAOSIS singer] called me and let me know we were on for the tour, I have been training every day, not just vocals but kickboxing and cardio. I am fit, strong and ready to tear Australasia apart! I am psyched to pull this record out of the crypt and deliver it again... probably for the last time ever."

Anders has compiled a heavy-as-hell backing band he has dubbed THE FEEDERS.

Tour dates:

Oct. 11 - Sydney, Australia @ Crowbar

Oct. 12 - Adelaide, Australia @ Enigma Bar

Oct. 13 - Melbourne, Australia @ Bendigo Hotel

Oct. 14 - Brisbane, Australia @ Mansfield Tavern

Oct. 15 - Goldcoast, Australia @ Mo's Desert Clubhouse

Oct. 16 - Toowoomba, Australia @ Irish Club Hotel

Oct. 18 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Neck Of The Woods

Oct. 19 - Taranaki, New Zealand @ 8 Bar Pool And Darts

Oct. 20 - Wellington, New Zealand @ Valhalla

Oct. 21 - Christchurch, New Zealand @ The Embankment

Oct. 22 - Queenstown, New Zealand @ Yonder

Oct. 23 - Dunedin, New Zealand @ Dive

Back in 2019, Colsefni said that he had no interest in rejoining SLIPKNOT.

The prospect of Anders returning to SLIPKNOT was broached by current frontman Corey Taylor after a fan suggested on Twitter that SLIPKNOT bring back Anders as the replacement for the then-recently departed percussionist Chris Fehn. Corey replied: "Fuck I would LOVE that."

On March 23, 2019, Colsefni shot down the possibility of a renewed collaboration with his former bandmates, writing on his Facebook page: "I'm going to take away the uncomfortable conversations that SLIPKNOT might have regarding myself and reported band vacancy by saying: I will NOT be rejoining SLIPKNOT.

"It is certainly not for any animosity I have. I simply don't know those guys anymore. I generally give those I don't know the benefit of the doubt.

"I've spent the last 27 years (through each and every band) working concrete construction to support my family but still allow time for my 'real job.'

"After many years of failed bands, failed marriages, and plenty of others, I've settled into an occupation that I can retire from. I'm gonna need the bennies — my body is going to shit!

"As much as I had dreamed of rejoining my creation (shut up — I know it's a different band now!),it is not enough of a dream anymore to risk being homeless when the tour is over!

"That being said, PAINFACE is still working behind the scenes. Look for us sometime this year!"

Colsefni, one of the founding members of SLIPKNOT alongside percussionist Shawn "The Clown" Crahan, contributed lead vocals to "Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.". A short time after leaving the band the following year, Anders went on to form PAINFACE, which later evolved into ON A PALE HORSE.

In a 2011 interview with Dose Of Metal, Colsefni was asked about the reasons for his departure from SLIPKNOT. He explained: "Corey was a much better singer than I, so they brought Corey in to 50/50 the vocals with me (with him being the actual frontman) while I also continued with the drums and percussion. Corey would do the clean singing and I was to add the screaming and yelling. I tried for two months, but after the shock of all this, I couldn't 'feel it' anymore. I just felt like an idiot flopping around onstage with a ridiculous outfit, acting like a caveman. Depression. So, I shaved my eyebrows off before my last show, and announced I was done after we played 'Heartache And A Pair of Scissors' for the closing tune."

Asked what he thinks about his former bandmates labeling "Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat." just a demo, he said "If the band did not get a record deal, 'Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.' would have been their first official release. Since they had progressed musically since 'Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.' (or steadied the craziness a bit) and got a nice contract advance, they chose the right thing and started fresh. Every album I've ever been on has technically been a 'demo,' so it doesn't bother me a bit. Even the full-length ones. 'Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.' has become somewhat legendary, even with its flaws, so it was one hell of a demo."

Image courtesy of Anders Colsefni / "The Endless" video / Ravenscape Photo And Design