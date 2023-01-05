  • facebook
Original TIGERTAILZ Frontman STEEVI JAIMZ Suffers 'Massive Stroke'

January 5, 2023

According to Metal Sludge, original TIGERTAILZ frontman Steevi Jaimz suffered a "massive stroke" at the end of last month.

The 60-year-old Jaimz, who was born Steven Denham, suffered the stroke two days before Christmas, on December 23, 2022, at 4:30 a.m. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was admitted for several days. Jaimz is now said to be at home resting and on prescribed medications with strict doctor's orders to stay home and try to get healthy.

Jaimz told Metal Sludge: "I am gonna beat this… and word has it diabetes was the root of it all!" He added that he was home on "heavy meds" and recuperating as best he can considering the serious circumstances.

Last October, Jaimz performed TIGERTAILZ's seminal debut album "Young And Crazy", in full at a one-off London show at the 229 Club.

The LP, which includes the anthems "Livin' Without You" and "Shoot To Kill", was responsible for bringing the British glam-punks to global attention.

Jaimz was joined at the concert by drummer Robin Guy (SHAM 69, RACHEL STAMP, BRUCE DICKINSON),bassist Rob Lane (BULLETBOYS, JETBOY, RYAN ROXIE) and guitarist Kai (ESPRIT D'AIR).

Since leaving TIGERTAILZ, Jaimz has toured across Europe, rocked festivals and released the albums "Damned If I Do… Damned If I Don't", "My Private Hell" and "Time Machine". This London concert marked his return to the stage in over 10 years.

