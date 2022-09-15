OTTTO Featuring Son Of METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO: 'Locos Live In Venice' Live Album Due In November

OTTTO, the three-piece group featuring Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo),has partnered with Record Store Day for an exclusive, limited-edition vinyl release of "Locos Live In Venice".

Recorded in March at Juice magazine headquarters, right off the Venice Beach boardwalk, the eight-song album was produced and mixed by Tim Harkins and offers an early preview of the music to come on the as-of-yet-untitled studio recording coming in spring 2023.

"It was an amazing experience playing inside the Juice magazine house," says Tye. "Giving me flashbacks of our first show in 2018, which took place in the exact room, giving that raw OTTTO sound."

"Locos Live In Venice" track listing:

01. Rising Machines

02. Sorius

03. Ghost Rider

04. Scopa *

05. The Void *

06. My Pain *

07. Blender

08. Skyscraper *

* live version of songs from forthcoming 2023 album

The album news comes as the band returns to the road for a handful of shows throughout the fall, including a performance at the Navajo Nation Metal Fest.

Tour dates:

Sep. 16 - Santa Monica, CA Landmark Club

Sep. 23 - Santa Ana, CA La Santa

Sep. 29 - Tucson, AZ Club Congress

Oct. 01 - Window Rock, AZ Navajo Nation Metal Fest

Oct. 08 - Camarillo, CA The Brite Room

Oct. 12 - Venice, CA The Venice West

Nov. 22 - Palmdale, CA Transplants Brewing

Nov. 25 - Long Beach, CA Fingerprints Music

Based out of Venice Beach, OTTTO is has strong roots in thrash, funk and metal. Fusing those genres, the band creates a powerful new style of music.

OTTTO is fronted by Bryan Noah Ferretti on vocals and guitar, with Tye on bass and Patrick "Triko" Chavez on drums.

Last year, Ferretti told Riff the elder Trujillo gave OTTTO the space to learn on its own without offering too much guidance.

"He's really keen on just letting us do our thing," Ferretti said. "He knows it's our band and really encourages us to own that and make it our band."

As for comparisons to his father's bass playing, Tye said: "I'm all good with it. It's just that I feel like everyone is an individual and doesn't need to be compared with someone else. People are their own kings."

OTTTO recently completed a short U.S. tour with BASTARDANE, the new band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield.

James and Robert aren't the only members of METALLICA whose offspring have followed in their footsteps. Two of drummer Lars Ulrich's sons play together in TAIPEI HOUSTON.

Photo credit: Justin Mohlman