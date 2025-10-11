OTTTO, Featuring Son Of METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO, Taps NICK OLIVERI For 'Sweaty Pool' Single

OTTTO, the Los Angeles-based group featuring Tye Trujillo, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist and son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, will release a new four-track EP, "Sweaty Pool", on December 5, 2025 in partnership with Regime Music Group. Produced by Tim Harkins, the record showcases Tye Trujillo, vocalist Bryan Noah Ferretti, guitarist Michael Arms and drummer Triko Chavez at their most musically diverse yet.

"This EP represents us entering a new chapter, with every track taking a different approach. It shows the diversity of dynamics we have," commented Tye Trujillo. "We're looking forward to sharing our music with the world and can't wait to play these tunes live."

The EP will also receive a special physical release on limited-edition vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday on November 28, 2025.

The title track, the music video for which can be seen below, brings an extra jolt of chaos thanks to a guest appearance from Nick Oliveri (ex-QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS). Taking over lead vocal duties, Oliveri delivers a blast of raw punk ferocity that amplifies the band's unrelenting edge.

Oliveri said: "'Sweaty Pool' is a crushing song that came together musically by the kick-ass, metal-driven heavy rock band OTTTO. These younger bros are great at their craft — individually and collectively — so when I was asked to write some lyrics and sing on one of the new tracks, it was a no-brainer."

Trujillo added: "I think this track shows how the universe works in an interestingly cool way. I grew up heavily influenced by Nick's music, and years later here we are collaborating with him. Working with Nick is so legendary. It's truly an honor — he's a huge inspiration to me. The world isn't ready for this track."

Founded by Tye Trujillo, OTTTO has carved out a fast-rising reputation since their 2020 self-titled debut and 2023's acclaimed "Life Is A Game". Refusing to be boxed in by genre, the band fuses punk, melody, grooves, and the spirit of the old-school Southern California underground. The result is a sound that balances speed, aggression, and intensity with a modern edge, pushing loud music into new territory.

OTTTO has received widespread praise for "Life Is A Game", with Consequence describing the 10-song LP as "fun, unpretentious thrash," and Metal Injection saying: "OTTTO are destined for stardom… this trio has massive talent that is undeniable…"

In a recent interview with Pasadena Weekly, Tye stated about OTTTO's first two efforts: "The first album we did was the 'pre-statement'. All of those songs had been around for a while. Bryan [Noah Ferretti, vocals/guitar] and I wrote those in our previous band that we played in. It was like the precursor to this album."

Regarding the upcoming follow-up to "Life Is A Game", Tye said: "We have so much stuff. We keep expanding our sound a little bit. We're adding in elements of groove, melodic parts, melodic chords, but we're keeping that raw heaviness to it as well."

When he was just 12 years old, Tye Trujillo filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for KORN's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

A couple of years ago, OTTTO completed a U.S. tour with BASTARDANE, the band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield.

James and Robert aren't the only members of METALLICA whose offspring have followed in their footsteps. Two of drummer Lars Ulrich's sons play together in TAIPEI HOUSTON.