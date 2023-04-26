  • facebook
OVERKILL's BOBBY 'BLITZ' ELLSWORTH Reveals 'Most Disgusting Habit' Of Someone He Has Toured With

April 26, 2023

In a new interview with Wrecking Ball Media, OVERKILL frontman Bobby "Blitz' Ellsworth was asked to name "the most disgusting habit of someone" he has toured with. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We toured with a guy, and I don't like talking about the dead, but this fucking guy would do an entire tour without taking a shower. And we're talking fucking six weeks. [Laughs] And on top of that, he would cover himself with patchouli oil. I remember one tour, he had — and he wore the same clothes daily for the entire thing. And his zipper busted right on the first day, and he always went commando. And he would be up on the ladder fixing lights or something, and I would be walking on stage and his ding dong would be hanging out and all that patchouli oil smell all over the place. And I said to him, I looked up at him, I said, 'You know something? I smell you more than I smell me on this tour and I saw your dick more than I saw my own dick. [But he was] a great man, beyond that. Again, I'm not trying to stir up the dead. He was a great man and a great friend and somebody I'll always love."

OVERKILL's twentieth studio album, "Scorched", was released on April 14 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP offered a new recording environment for OVERKILL as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and his assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.

Richardson previously worked with OVERKILL on 1997's "From The Underground And Below", 2000's "Bloodletting" and 2003's "Killbox 13".

OVERKILL spent most of 2019 and early 2020 touring in support of its 19th studio LP, "The Wings Of War", which was released four years ago.

"The Wings Of War" marked OVERKILL's recording debut with drummer Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM),who joined the band in 2017.

