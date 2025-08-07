A representative for Polygram Entertainment has confirmed to Variety that the Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic is still moving forward, and that "they're currently in negotiations with a director, which could be confirmed very soon."

It was reported by Variety back in October 2021 that Ozzy and Sharon had partnered with Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment for the film, which will focus on the love story between the BLACK SABBATH frontman and his wife and manager. It will be scripted by Lee Hall, who previously worked on Elton John's "Rocketman".

Ozzy and Sharon, along with their children Jack and Kelly, discussed the biopic in an April 2024 episode of their revived podcast.

"By the time they finish this film, I'll be dead… I wanna be alive to fucking see it," Ozzy said at the time. "Movies take forever to make. Forever," Sharon added.

Asked which actress she would like to play her in the biopic, Sharon said: "Florence Pugh or the little girl from 'Game Of Thrones'."

The film is being produced by Sharon and her children Jack and Aimée Osbourne via their label Osbourne Media (which was also behind the Showtime documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" and A&E's "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne"),alongside Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti is overseeing development for Sony.

Variety also pointed out that music from BLACK SABBATH and Ozzy's solo career will be featured in the film.

In 2020, Ozzy stated about the biopic: "From what I understand, it's about Sharon and I and our relationship. It's how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She's my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her."

"I hope it will be a story that everybody can relate to," Sharon said. "You don't have to be a fan of the music, because it's a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It's just an amazing story of overcoming everything that's thrown at you in your life."

Sharon added that the film will be "a lot more real" than the QUEEN biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody". "We don't want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that," she said. "We're not making it for kids. It's an adult movie for adults."

Back in January 2019, Sharon told Variety that she had approached Danny Boyle ("28 Days Later", "Sunshine", "Trainspotting") about directing the film. "It's the madness of my childhood, growing up in the industry with a powerful father who was somewhat violent," she said.

Sharon went on to say that she "would get a complete unknown" to play Ozzy. "It's Ozzy at a very young age," she explained. "It's Ozzy at 20."

Sharon's father, former music mogul Don Arden, became known as the "Al Capone of pop" and the "English Godfather" for his tough-guy business practices while overseeing the careers of acts ranging from ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA to BLACK SABBATH. Arden and his daughter became estranged in 1982 after she took over the management of Ozzy's solo career, also marrying the singer. Father and daughter were not on good terms for nearly 20 years until reconciling in 2002.

Sharon had to pay her father $1 million in a court settlement after she gained control of Ozzy's affairs.

Ozzy died on July 22 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate also reportedly said the 76-year-old musician suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A little over a month ago, Osbourne reunited with the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — for what was his final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" charity concert in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.