OZZY OSBOURNE Comments On Two GRAMMY Wins: 'I'm One Lucky Motherf***er'

On Sunday, February 5, Ozzy Osbourne was honored with two Grammy Awards for "Best Rock Album" (his first-ever win in the category) and "Best Metal Performance" from his hugely successful and critically acclaimed "Patient Number 9" album (Epic Records). This marks Osbourne's first solo Grammy wins in nearly 30 years.

"I'm one lucky motherfucker to have won the 'Best Rock Album' Grammy," says Ozzy, now a five-time Grammy Award winner. "I was blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and Andrew Watt as my producer on this album. Winning the 'Best Metal Performance' was equally gratifying being that the song featured my longtime friend and BLACK SABBATH bandmate, Tony Iommi."

The "Patient Number 9" album earned four Grammy nominations — marking the most nominations Ozzy's ever received for a single album. The nominations included "Best Rock Performance" for "Patient Number 9", Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck; "Best Metal Performance" for "Degradation Rules", Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony lommi; "Best Rock Song" For "Patient Number 9", John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo and Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck); and "Best Rock Album" for "Patient Number 9".

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee previously won three Grammy Awards and received eight nominations. In 1993 Ozzy won a solo Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for "I Don't Want To Change The World" and two Grammys as a member of BLACK SABBATH for "Best Metal Performance" in 2000 for "Iron Man" and in 2013 for "Best Metal Performance" for "God Is Dead?" from "13".

"Patient Number 9" — released in September and marking Ozzy's 13th solo studio album — set new career highs for Ozzy. The critically acclaimed album topped his previous chart entries with record-breaking numbers around the world. In the U.S., the album debuted at No. 1 on multiple charts: Top Album Sales (Ozzy's first No. 1 ever on this chart),Top Current Album Sales (another first),Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts; and at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Globally, the album charted at No. 1 in Canada (Ozzy's first-ever No. 1 there); career-high No. 2 entries in the U.K., Australia, Finland and Italy; No. 6 in the Netherlands and New Zealand; No. 8 in Belgium; and No. 14 France. Other highlights include No. 2 in Austria, Germany and Sweden; No. 3 in Switzerland; and No. 4 in Norway.

Working with producer Andrew Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests on the album. For the first time ever, BLACK SABBATH co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of PEARL JAM, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of FOO FIGHTERS appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy bandmember Robert Trujillo of METALLICA plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of GUNS N' ROSES and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin