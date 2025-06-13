OZZY OSBOURNE Exhibition To Open In BLACK SABBATH's Original Hometown Birmingham This Month

Two exhibitions are set to open in Birmingham celebrating the solo achievements and global awards of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne and the album art of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — just in time for the band's historic "Back To The Beginning" homecoming concert at Villa Park.

The free-to-enter exhibition at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery called "Working Class Hero" — running from June 25 to September 28 — showcases Ozzy's most prestigious international honors, including Grammy Awards, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame accolades, MTV Awards, Hollywood Walk Of Fame and Birmingham Walk Of Stars honors and a selection of the legendary heavy metal singer's platinum and gold discs which recognize millions of record sales around the world, alongside photography and video that charts his journey from "a working-class kid from Aston" to becoming the world's most recognizable global rock legend.

Fans can also enjoy a free outdoor BLACK SABBATH photography exhibition in Victoria Square from June 25 throughout the summer and into the autumn. It showcases archive images of all four founding members of the band — Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — alongside iconic album artwork and fascinating facts about the band's Birmingham roots.

And on nearby Navigation Street, outside New Street Station, world-famous spray artist Mr Murals has created a stunning 40-meter street-long artwork in tribute to BLACK SABBATH featuring their iconic logo and lifelike portraits throughout the last seven decades. It is the perfect spot for a SABBATH selfie this summer.

Together, these attractions form a landmark tribute to one of the most influential rock bands in history.

Sharon Osbourne said: "Ozzy is proof that no matter where you start in life, with passion, grit, and a little bit of madness, you can achieve the extraordinary. This exhibition is a thank you to the fans and the city of Birmingham — the place where it all began. We're so proud to bring it home."

Sam Watson, chair of Central BID Birmingham, said: "Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH helped shape modern music and put Birmingham on the global cultural map. These exhibitions are a celebration of our city’s creativity, heritage and influence — and a chance for fans to walk in the footsteps of legends."

Sara Wajid and Zak Mensah, co-CEOs of Birmingham Museums Trust, said: "We are incredibly proud to host this prestigious exhibition dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne — a true Brummie icon whose influence spans generations and continents. Celebrating the life and achievements of someone so deeply connected to the city aligns perfectly with our mission to reflect and share Birmingham's rich and diverse cultural heritage. We can't wait to welcome visitors from near and far."

With a free museum exhibition, a once-in-a-lifetime concert, and open-air artwork displays in the heart of the city, Birmingham is the global destination for BLACK SABBATH fans this summer.

"Ozzy Osbourne Working Class Hero" is an exhibition by Central BID Birmingham, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and Sharon Osbourne Management sponsored by Ocean Outdoor and supported by Birmingham City Council, Aston Villa F.C., West Midlands Growth Company and Birmingham Music Archive.

Regarding his BLACK SABBATH mural, Birmingham artist Mr Murals previously said: "This mural is a tribute not just to BLACK SABBATH, but to the creative spirit of Birmingham. The band's influence is everywhere, from metal music to fashion to attitude. I wanted to create something powerful and raw, just like their sound, that people can stand in front of and feel the energy of SABBATH and of the city itself."

Commenting on the BLACK SABBATH mural, Sam Watson, chair of Central BID Birmingham, said: "BLACK SABBATH helped put Birmingham on the world stage, and this mural is a fitting tribute to their legacy.

"We're thrilled to support this project and celebrate the city's musical roots at such an exciting time for Birmingham."

Elizabeth Graham, Birmingham New Street station manager, said: "Along with our very own Ozzy the bull, this new mural will provide a fantastic welcome to the thousands of fans arriving into the city ahead of BLACK SABBATH's Villa Park gig.

"We are only too pleased for our wall to be used for this artwork, and we can't wait for the buzz and excitement in the build-up to what will be a weekend to remember."

BLACK SABBATH was previously honored with a mural in Digbeth, Birmingham in 2019 by street artist N4T4.

For "Back To The Beginning", BLACK SABBATH's original lineup — Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — will reunite for the first time in 20 years to headline the sold-out event. They'll be joined by metal's most iconic and influential acts — METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, SLAYER, PANTERA, GOJIRA, HALESTORM, ALICE IN CHAINS, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, MASTODON and RIVAL SONS — all performing as part of this monumental moment.

After fans snapped up tickets to "Back To The Beginning" in just 16 minutes, it was announced that the event will be streamed worldwide. Fans will have access to the raw livestream from 3:00 p.m. on July 5, and will also have exclusive access to rewatch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

For more information, visit www.backtothebeginning.com.

"Back To The Beginning" will be captured, produced and distributed by Mercury Studios ("One To One: John & Yoko", "American Symphony", "Metallica Saved My Life"),who are pioneering the way for premium, music-driven storytelling across film, television, podcasts and immersive formats. Mercury has partnered with Kiswe — the global D2C streaming partner behind the record-breaking BTS concert livestream — to deliver this moment of music history to fans across the globe.

The all-day event at Villa Park, produced by Live Nation, will be hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa, and feature a supergroup of musicians.

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

The original lineup of BLACK SABBATH last performed in 2005. Since then, SABBATH has played in partial reunions but never in its original lineup.

The legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkin 2 — a very rare genetic form of Parkinson's. During a TV appearance in January 2020, the singer disclosed that he was 'stricken" with the disease which occurs when the nerve cells of the body degenerate and levels of dopamine are reduced. Dopamine is an essential chemical that is produced by these nerve cells which send signals to different parts of the brain to control movements of the body.

Ozzy's health issues, including suffering a nasty fall and dislodging metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003, as well as catching COVID-19 three years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last three years, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin