OZZY OSBOURNE Launches New Line Of Beauty Products

Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with Birmingham, United Kingdom "alternative" make-up brand Jolie Beauty to produce a unique collection of cosmetic and makeup products.

The limited-edition, officially licensed collection, which will be revealed and available to purchase via the Jolie Beauty web site beginning July 9, fuses the company's "bold, artistic style with the theatrical, gothic flair that has defined Ozzy's legendary career."

"It's such an honor that Ozzy and his team chose to partner with us — especially as an independently run brand from his home city," said Jolie Cashmore, CEO of Jolie Beauty. "This collaboration is a testament to Ozzy's impact on the gothic and alternative communities, and a celebration of his legendary influence on music, fashion, and creativity."

"The bat is finally out the bag," Cashmore added in a video posted on social media. "I hardly believe it either, guys, and I've had a lot of time to process this. Tears have been shed when I got this news. I cried because this is an absolute honor for me. I am a lifelong BLACK SABBATH and Ozzy Osbourne fan, and of course he's from Birmingham. To be given this opportunity by the Osbourne team is just a dream come true. It's so amazing that they've chosen an independent, small Birmingham brand for this."

Back in October 2022, Ozzy launched another beauty collection, appropriately dubbed "Ozzy Osbourne Collection". The 21-piece set featured a 14-shade "Ozzy Bat Palette" shaped like a winged creature of the night and another one in a coffin-shaped case, with shades inspired by some of Ozzy's best-known songs, including "Zombie Stomp", "Crazy Train" and "Iron Man".

As previously reported, BLACK SABBATH's final show in Birmingham this weekend is expected to help boost the West Midlands economy by up to £20 million (approximately $27 million).

The West Midlands Growth Company said as many as 300,000 music, sport and food fans would descend on Birmingham for what is being described as a "super weekend".

Photo credit: Ross Halfin