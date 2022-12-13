  • facebook
OZZY OSBOURNE Lends Voice To Cancer Charity's Christmas Song

December 13, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne, Nick Mason and Noddy Holder are among a group of rock musicians who have collaborated on a Christmas song to raise money for a charity supporting people with cancer.

Available to download and stream on Friday, December 16 is the latest release from Evamore, titled "This Christmas Time", which will benefit The Cancer Awareness Trust's new Cancer Platform.

"This Christmas Time" features a number of rock legends, singers, actors, the trust's founder Professor Sir Chris Evans and the trust's ambassador Nina Lopes.

Osbourne, whose wife Sharon was treated for colon cancer, narrates a moving introduction to open the new track and SLADE's Holder ends the song wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. The song was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and features guitarist Andy Taylor of DURAN DURAN, who recently revealed his own battle with cancer, drummer Mason of PINK FLOYD, lead vocalist Casi Wyn, Nick Lloyd Webber on piano, Polly Wiltshire on viola and singer Reebz on vocal harmonies.

Actress and singer Samantha Womack, who has also recently shared her cancer journey, provides backing vocals, as does first-time singer Lopes. The song was produced and mixed by Matt Bond who also played bass guitar and Professor Sir Chris Evans who also played guitar.

"This Christmas Time", written by Professor Sir Chris, is inspired by the heroism and letters home from World War 1 British soldiers at Christmas.

Said Mason: "It's an honor and a delight to be asked to play on this record… I mean, what's not to like? My favorite recording studio, the opportunity to work with great artists on a wonderful track — and for the most worthy cause… Oh, and complimentary lunch in the Abbey Road canteen!"

Added Holder: "I was delighted to join the many artists adding their voice to the album from Evamore. I recorded a full narrative, telling the story of some incredibly brave World War 1 soldiers, to feature on the album in 2023 and a short Christmas message for 'This Christmas Time'."

The song is available to play now on The Cancer Platformweb site.

