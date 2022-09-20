OZZY OSBOURNE Sees Biggest Global Chart Entries In His Six-Decade Career For 'Patient Number 9' Album

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has topped his previous chart entries with record-breaking numbers around the world for his critically acclaimed new album "Patient Number 9".

Released September 9 and marking Ozzy's 13th solo studio album, it triumphantly sets new career highs for Ozzy. In the U.S., the album debuted at No. 1 on multiple charts: Top Album Sales (Ozzy's first No. 1 ever on this chart),Top Current Album Sales (another first),Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts; and at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Globally, the album charted at No. 1 in Canada (Ozzy's first-ever No. 1 there); career-high No. 2 entries in the U.K., Australia, Finland and Italy; No. 6 in the Netherlands and New Zealand; No. 8 in Belgium; and No. 14 France. Other highlights include No. 2 Austria, Germany and Sweden; No. 3 in Switzerland; and No. 4 in Norway.

Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on 2020's "Ordinary Man") and released on Epic, "Patient Number 9" boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of PEARL JAM, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of FOO FIGHTERS made an appearance. Old friend and one-time Ozzy bandmember Robert Trujillo plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of GUNS N' ROSES and Chris Chaney of JANE'S ADDICTION supplying bass on a few songs. For the first time ever, BLACK SABBATH co-founder, guitarist and riff lord Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album.

The "Patient Number 9" title track was written by Ozzy, Watt, Trujillo, Smith and Ali Tamposi and features a riveting solo from Beck. The accompanying music video marked the first collaboration from the project with artist and comic book creator Todd McFarlane. It was highlighted by McFarlane's signature illustrations interspersed with live Ozzy vignettes in the role of "Patient Number 9," which the revolutionary creative force in the world of comics and toys also filmed. In addition, this was the first-ever video to incorporate Ozzy's artwork: his hand-drawn demons were animated and could be seen during the Jeff Beck solo in the song.

"Patient Number 9" track listing:

01. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

02. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)

03. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)

04. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)

05. One Of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)

06. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)

07. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)

08. Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

09. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. Dead And Gone

12. God Only Knows

13. Darkside Blues

As previously reported, Ozzy performed at halftime of the Los Angeles Rams season opener on September 8 at SoFi Stadium. Fans in the stadium were treated to a multi-song medley from Osbourne while viewers at home saw a portion of the performance on NBC and Peacock during halftime.Ozzy opened with the title track of his new album, "Patient Number 9", backed by Andrew Watt on guitar, Chris Chaney on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums. Longtime Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde then joined them onstage to play the singer's classic track "Crazy Train".

Prior to the halftime show, the 73-year-old Ozzy last performed in August when he made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his former hometown of Birmingham, England.

Earlier in the month, Ozzy and his wife/manager Sharon announced their return to TV with a 10-part reality series called "Home To Roost". Set to air on BBC One and iPlayer, the show will document the Osbournes' journey back to Britain, alongside daughter Kelly and son Jack's efforts to support them.

Ozzy has sold over 100 million records, is one of a handful of artists who has had Top 10 albums in last six decades, received induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a co-founder of BLACK SABBATH, won three Grammy Awards, earned the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors, set a Guinness World Record, and claimed real estate on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and Birmingham Walk Of Stars. He's played for royalty (even the Queen of England) and dignitaries around the world, interacted with presidents and performed to millions of devoted fans on five continents. Earlier this year, Ozzy's CrytoBatz NFT launched as one the biggest Celebrity NFT project ever created; it's currently ranked in the top 100 biggest NFT projects ever and is valued at over $40 million.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin