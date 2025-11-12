OZZY OSBOURNE's Family Reveals DONALD TRUMP And KING CHARLES III Both Sent Messages Of Condolences Following Singer's Passing

In a deeply emotional episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne came together for the first time since Ozzy Osbourne's passing to share raw memories, laughter, tears and the incredible outpouring of love from around the world. They discuss Ozzy's final days, his determination to perform one last show, his legendary spirit, and the powerful lessons of gratitude and authenticity he left behind. This is a heartfelt tribute to one of rock's most iconic legends — from the people who knew him best.

Chapters:

00:00:00 Introduction - Waves Of Grief

00:01:39 The World Mourns Ozzy

00:04:46 The Final Year: Pain & Determination

00:14:06 Hospital Stories & Hidden Strength

00:16:35 Ozzy’s Last Show - A Living Wake

00:21:36 Authenticity, Fame & Staying Grounded

00:28:46 The First Manager & Music Industry Battles

00:39:50 Dealing With Vultures & Fake Tributes

01:02:00 Celebrity Reactions & Royal Condolences

01:09:51 The Power Of Time, Grief, & Family

01:26:20 Legacy Of Love - "He'll Always Be Here"

Regarding their reasons for recording the episode, Sharon said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I feel so bad. So many people have reached out to us. I mean, it's just been overwhelmingly wonderful, everybody's reaction, for the loss of Ozzy. And it's just been overwhelming, and I feel so bad. Everybody's reached out to us that we know that we love, thousands and thousands of people who we've never met, and I just want everybody to know that everything that has been sent to us we've read, we appreciate."

Kelly chimed in: "The outpouring of love has been so helpful to us. I never could have even imagined it to be as helpful as it has been, to know that we are not alone in our grief and our sadness, and that the rest of the world loved him as much as we did."

Asked by Jack if she found that the outpouring of love from everyone "added a different element to it", Kelly said: "I haven't seen an outpouring like that since Princess Diana died. I didn't expect it."

Jack commented: "But it definitely added a different element to it. For me, it was almost a beautiful, but also unexpected, strange… 'Cause I said this the other day — I was doing an interview for Dad's book, and what I said was, when you grow up — every child does this — you're, like, 'I wonder what's gonna happen when my dad's gonna die. I wonder what's gonna happen when my mom dies.' It's just normal, I think; everyone has those thoughts. And it never crossed my mind that it would impact anyone kind of outside of… I didn't think it was gonna be like it was."

Kelly added: "It wasn't just the heavy metal community. It was the entire world."

Sharon said: "I just think, all of it, I just think, my God, Ozzy would just be… It was hard for him to take the show because he didn't realize how much he was loved, and that was his beauty, because he never took it for granted from anyone. He never took it for granted, 'I'm this, I'm that.' He had no idea. He was so living in his bubble. He never had any idea how much people loved him, admired him. Even if they didn't like his music, they liked him. And he was just larger than life. He was one in a zillion."

Sharon, Kelly and Jack also revealed that they received messages of condolences from both U.S. president Donald Trump and King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Jack said: "Love him or hate him, [Trump] didn't have to call and leave a voicemail."

Sharon concurred, saying: "Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody comes out a winner. Whoever you like, half of people are gonna [be unhappy], and now it's more so than ever in history, that people's choice of which party, which politician… You can't come out a winner. All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month — I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to, his wife. And he was always, 'How are the children? How's Kelly? I'm so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they've done. And their manners are great.' And he was just a great guy to talk to, and he has always treated me with respect."

Sharon continued: "Listen, I'm not American. I can't vote. I don't wanna vote. I don't vote for anyone. I vote for no one. Never have, never will. But this thing is, all I know is he's treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us — nothing. [His wife] Melania, the same. Nothing. And they have been great. And for him to take his time to do that for us, and because, do you know what? He doesn't live in a bubble. He knows what's going on in the streets. He knows what is going on. And I can't say that for our prime minister [in the United Kingdom]. Again, for President Trump and Melania, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

After Jack confirmed that the Osbourne family "got a lovely letter" from King Charles III, Sharon said: "Our King. Now we're talking. Our King, he's an amazing person. He is an amazing person. Not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, you know he does it for many, many, many people. Now here's a man that does know what's going on in the street with people. Not just politics, not just… Here's a man that cares about the environment, animals. He cares about many, many, many things, and he's got a good heart. He's got a good heart. He didn't have to do certain things that he's done for Ozzy. In the past — Ozzy's birthday, when Ozzy was sick in hospital with the motorbike accident, he reached out. He's a good, caring man with a good heart, and Ozzy's, as me, we are royalists, and that's it. We respect him, we respect his family, and that's it. And he, again, took the time out of his day to write us, have it hand delivered to us, a note from the King for Ozzy's passing with his condolences, and that says so much."

Ozzy died on July 22 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

A little over four months ago, Ozzy reunited with the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — for what was his final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" charity concert in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.