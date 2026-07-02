OZZY OSBOURNE's Iconic Throne Is Now On Display At Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery

Ozzy Osbourne's iconic throne, last seen at the "Back To The Beginning" concert, is now on display at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery in his home city to coincide with the anniversary of his final gig and his death in July last year.

The black gothic-style throne is a special addition to the free exhibition "Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" from Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Check out video from Ozzy's social media and Birmingham Live below.

Originally built for Ozzy's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2024, the throne was last seen during his solo performance and BLACK SABBATH's final concert on July 5, 2025 at Villa Park.

With nods to the heavy metal singer's life and work, including bat wing motifs, it is a poignant reminder of Ozzy as fans prepare to mark the first year since he died on July 22, 2025.

The throne joins a wide range of personal memorabilia, photographs and lifetime of awards in the exhibition which celebrates the life, music and cultural impact of the Birmingham-born global rock icon.

Visitors can see Ozzy's remarkable journey from his upbringing in Aston to becoming one of the most influential and recognizable figures in rock music.

Curated by Central BID Birmingham and Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery in collaboration with the Osbourne family, the exhibition has been extended twice and welcomed over 640,000 visitors since it opened in June 2025. Due to popular demand, it now runs until Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Sharon Osbourne said: "As we approach the one-year anniversary of 'Back To The Beginning', it feels fitting that Ozzy's throne, which has now become synonymous with his final performance, would be placed in the museum, where it can be seen by the fans who loved him."

Sara Wajid and Zak Mensah, co-chief executives at Birmingham Museums Trust, said: "We are delighted to be able to display Ozzy's throne at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery. This extraordinary object is instantly recognizable to fans around the world and represents a powerful final chapter in Ozzy's remarkable career.

"As we mark the first anniversary of his passing, it offers visitors a special opportunity to come together, remember Ozzy and celebrate the legacy of a true Birmingham legend."

Sam Watson, chair of Central BID Birmingham, said: "Since the momentous 'Back To The Beginning' gig last year, Central BID has been working closely with the Osbourne family to bring Ozzy's throne back to Birmingham, so fans can see it up close and feel the spirit of Ozzy is still with everyone.

"We were determined to bring this iconic throne back to Ozzy's home city first, a place he loved so much and for his fans to be able to visit, and we are grateful to Sharon and her family for allowing us to make this happen."

Councillor Deborah Harries, Birmingham City Council Cabinet Member for Culture, said: "Ozzy Osbourne is one of Birmingham's most foremost cultural figures, and it is only right that we continue to honor his extraordinary legacy here in the city where his journey began.

"The return of his iconic throne to Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery gives fans and visitors a powerful new way to connect with his story at what is an emotional moment, marking a year since his passing.

"This exhibition has already welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors and demonstrates the global pull of Birmingham's musical heritage. We're proud to support this collaboration with Birmingham Museums Trust and partners, which not only celebrates Ozzy's life but also brings people into the heart of our city.

"Working closely with partners we will be promoting other SABBATH-related activity to experience in the city over the summer."

"Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" is an exhibition by Central BID Birmingham, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and Sharon Osbourne Management, sponsored by Ocean Outdoor and supported by Birmingham City Council and Aston Villa FC.

Ozzy's death certificate revealed that he died of a heart attack. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31, 2025 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

A year ago, Ozzy reunited with the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — for what was his final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" charity concert in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.