OZZY OSBOURNE's Son JACK Pays Tribute To His Father: 'My Heart Is Heavy With Sadness And Sorrow, But Also Full Of Love And Gratitude'

Jack Osbourne has shared a two-and-a-half-minute video tribute to his father Ozzy Osbourne, who died late last month at the age of 76. Accompanying the YouTube release of the video, dubbed "Some Memories Of My Father", is a message from Jack in which he writes: "I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much.

"I'll keep this short because he hated long, rambling speeches.

"He was so many things to so many people, but I was lucky and blessed to be part of a very small group who got to call him 'Dad.'

"My heart is heavy with sadness and sorrow, but also full of love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man, and I know what a blessing that is.

"I think this quote best describes him: Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body… but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a ride!''

"That was my dad. He lived — and he lived fully.

"I love you Dad."

According to The New York Times, Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack. A death certificate filed at a registry in London and submitted by Osbourne's daughter Aimée Rose Osbourne also indicates that the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer had suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease. The certificate, which lists his occupation as "Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend", further states that Osbourne died of "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)," according to The New York Times. The document also says that the heart attack occurred "out of hospital."

Ozzy died the morning of July 22, his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held last Thursday, July 31 on the 250-acre grounds of the house he and his wife bought in 1993. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA) and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

On Friday (August 1),Kelly posted a photo on her Instagram Stories, showing a NSFW flower display crafted in honor of Ozzy. An arrangement of purple flowers that spelled out "Ozzy Fucking Osbourne" could be seen in the social media post.

A week earlier, Kelly shared a tribute to her dad on her Instagram Stories, posting lyrics from the BLACK SABBATH song "Changes", which she and Ozzy recorded a version of in 2003.

"I feel unhappy I am so sad," Kelly wrote in her social media post. "I lost the best friend I ever had."

Osbourne leaves behind his wife, Sharon, and their children, Aimée, Kelly and Jack, as well his two older children, Jessica and Louis, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, and grandchildren.