P.O.D. Singer Honored With 'Sonny Sandoval Day' In San Diego

The city of San Diego has declared June 23, 2023 to be "Sonny Sandoval Day" in honor of the P.O.D. singer. The proclamation was made during a city council meeting.

"Sonny Sandoval is a musician, songwriter, philanthropist, who has never forgotten his roots as a south San Diego native," a city council representative said. "His first major label hit was titled 'Southtown', proudly proclaiming his love for the 92154 region. His love for the region didn't stop there, as he shot the music video showcasing the community of 92154. This ended up becoming an MTV #1 hit. He’s also collaborated with other community members and organizations such as the San Diego Padres and WWE's Rey Mysterio Jr. Thank you, Mr. Sonny Sandoval, for your willingness to make a difference around the world, and still shining a spotlight in our community."

In a statement responding to the news, Sonny shared: "The possibility of having a 'Sonny Sandoval Day' never crossed my mind, nor did I even think it was possible. I still don't know how it happened, but I'll take it! This is probably one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me. I'm overwhelmed by this acknowledgement from the County of San Diego, but more so by the good people that make up this great city."

As the proclamation referenced, Sonny has done more than simply lead definitive nu metal act P.O.D. He also cofounded the Whosoevers Movement, and gives back to vulnerable young adults through the Youth Of The Nation Foundation. His philanthropy backs up the focus on real issues that has always saturated his songs.

"The best part about being honored and recognized on the day of June 23? It's my mother's birthday," the singer adds. "I know it means just as much to her as it does to me. Happy birthday, mom!"

P.O.D.'s latest album, "Circles", was released in November 2018 via Mascot Label Group. The disc saw the band collaborating with the Los Angeles-based production duo called the Heavy (Jason Bell and Jordan Miller),who ensured the album is contemporary sounding without losing any of the band's core sonic signifiers.

In September 2021, P.O.D. dropped "Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" as a double-CD and digitally through Rhino. Released a few days before the album's official anniversary, the 27-song collection introduced a newly remastered version of the original album, plus a selection of rarities, remixes, and four previously unreleased demos, including "Alive (Semi-Acoustic Version)". A few weeks later, "Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition" was released on vinyl as a double-LP as a part of Rhino's Rocktober campaign.