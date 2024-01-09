PANTERA And LAMB OF GOD Announce Additional Support Acts For February 2024 North American Tour

The reformed lineup of PANTERA will return to the stage this February on the second leg of its North American headlining tour with special guest LAMB OF GOD. Much like last summer's run, each show will feature an opening performance by one of three Housecore Records recording artists on select dates.

Housecore Records was founded by PANTERA frontman Philip H. Anselmo in an effort to release material by his many side projects and from other bands he's supported throughout his career. Joining this leg of the tour will be St. Louis-based metal trio and recent Housecore Records signees NEST, featuring SCOUR/AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED bassist John Jarvis, as well as two Detroit juggernauts — art punk/noise metallers CHILD BITE and hardcore punk/thrashers SNAFU (Situation Normal All Fucked Up) — both of which opened for PANTERA in 2023.

Notes Anselmo: "I am very pleased Housecore bands will have the opportunity to play these shows; they're all excellent and will deliver the goods, no doubt, so show up early!"

NEST's John Jarvis comments: "I'd like to thank Housecore Records, LAMB OF GOD and PANTERA for this incredible opportunity! I was lucky enough to see PANTERA when I was 12, and if you had told me then that I'd open up for them on an arena tour in 2024, I would have called you crazy. Actually, I still don't believe it as I type this, but it's apparently happening!

"Thanks to everyone that's helped us along the way and all NEST members past and present. It's truly a dream come true and will probably go down as the coolest thing that's ever happened to me."

CHILD BITE's Shawn Knight states: "Oh boy, here we go! PANTERA hath beckoned the BITE… again. Can't wait to blast our brain-damaged jams in some MFing arenas. Winter too, so it'll actually be dark when we play this time around! Philip, Rex, Charlie, Zakk... see you at catering [smooch]!"

SNAFU's Scott Curnow says: "Oh man, I can't believe we get to do this again! Last summer was absolutely insane for us. One minute we're playing in a two-car garage to fifty people, the next minute we're opening for PANTERA and LAMB OF GOD in front of 13,000 people. What a trip! We're forever grateful to the PANTERA crew, the Housecore family, and LAMB OF GOD for having us back. We can't wait!"

PANTERA with special guest LAMB OF GOD tour dates:

With NEST:

Feb. 03 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

Feb. 05 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Feb. 07 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

Feb. 09 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

Feb. 10 - FedEx Forum - Memphis, TN

Feb. 13 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

With CHILD BITE:

Feb. 14 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

Feb. 16 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

Feb. 18 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

Feb. 20 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

Feb. 22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

With SNAFU:

Feb. 24 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

Feb. 26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

Feb. 27 - Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC

PANTERA's 2024 lineup includes two surviving members from the band's classic formation, Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass),along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX).

Anselmo and Brown, along with Wylde and Benante, are headlining a number of major festivals across South America, Asia, North America and Europe and staging some of their own headline concerts. They are also supporting METALLICA on a massive North American stadium tour.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who in 2021 said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.