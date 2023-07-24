PANTERA's REX BROWN Marries Longtime Girlfriend

On June 26, PANTERA bassist Rex Brown married his fiancée and longtime girlfriend Elena Henrard at a small ceremony without any guests in Port de Sóller, Spain.

On Sunday (Jul 23),Brown, who proposed to Elena in December 2022 in Bogotá, Colombia, shared a photo from the ceremony and he wrote in an accompanying caption: "some days are diamonds, some days are rocks. but this day below made me so full of gratitude, it cannot be explained in font.."

Elena also posted several pictures from the wedding on her personal Facebook page and wrote: "Surprise! With love in our hearts, we exchanged vows in a private ceremony on 6.26.2022 in Port de Sóller, Spain. Although we decided to celebrate our love just the two of us, please know that you were in our hearts and thoughts on this special day."

Rex and Elena first met in 1984 and fell in love. In August 2011, they reunited after 20 years apart and have been together ever since. They reside in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

PANTERA's current lineup includes two surviving members from the band's classic formation, Brown and Philip Anselmo (vocals),along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX).

The new PANTERA lineup is headlining a number of major festivals across South America, Asia, North America and Europe and staging some of its own headline concerts. They will also support METALLICA on a massive North American stadium tour in 2023 and 2024.