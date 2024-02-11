PANTERA's REX BROWN Meets Fans At Gibson Garage in Nashville: Photos, Video

PANTERA bassist Rex Brown took part in a meet-and-greet and signing session on Thursday, February 8 at Gibson Garage in Nashville, Tennessee. Video and photos of his appearance can be found below.

PANTERA played the first concert of 2024 on February 3 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The band's 14-song set, which marked the opening show of PANTERA's February North American tour with LAMB OF GOD, included the first performance of the track "Floods" since May 2001.

"Floods" originally appeared on PANTERA's 1996 album "The Great Southern Trendkill". An early mix of the song was released on the 20th-anniversary edition of the LP.

Last fall, singer Philip Anselmo made his first public comments about PANTERA's return to the live stage.

The reformed band — featuring PANTERA's surviving members Anselmo (vocals) and Brown (bass),along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) — are headlining a number of major festivals across North America, South America and Europe and staging some of their own headline concerts. They are also supporting METALLICA on a massive stadium tour in 2024.

It was first reported in July 2022 that Anselmo and Brown would unite with Wylde and Benante for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who in 2021 said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

Anselmo and Brown spoke about PANTERA's return to the stage during an appearance on the seventeenth episode of "The Metallica Report", the recently launched podcast offering weekly insider updates on all things METALLICA. Philip said: "It's empowering. It is incredibly beautiful, and you feel so much love when you're up there. And if you take it in, it's a great feeling, man. These days, man, that's where me and Rex, you know, we get to dig the shows more."

He continued: "When we were younger, we were at war and when we were on stage; we were just angry and at war, man. Now it's — the songs are there. I can concentrate on singing the fricking songs, number one. Geez, that's a relief for me, man. I don't have to break my fricking body in part anymore."

Anselmo and Brown also talked about Charlie and Zakk being part of the PANTERA team. Philip said: "Them two dudes, so enthusiastic. And they got their damn thing and they got their own damn legacy, both of them, without us. It's an honor to play with them. They're the nicest frickin guys in the world, man. I'm just so... [Laughs] Zakk, he's a crack-up, man. He's a sweetheart. And fricking Charlie, we've known Charlie since '87, man. It's a long time."

Rex chimed in: "The way [Charlie] plays Vinnie's parts is uncanny. I don't think there's any drummer out there that could play the way that Vinnie did. I would close my eyes, because I was trying to get tight, and sometimes if I close my eyes, I can hear a little better; I think I can. And there'd be a tear of joy just coming down, because that was so close to what Vinnie and I used to play. So you have the foundation."

Philip concurred, saying: "The low end sounds so PANTERA, man. It's freaking me out."

When the interviewer suggested that PANTERA in 2023 had Vinnie Paul and Dimebag's "spirit inside it", Philip said: "Only thing I can say is, man, I know for a damn fact Vince and Dime would want us to do this, hands down. They would want the PANTERA brand or the legacy to go on. And I don't know what you believe in, but sometimes, you know, you would like to think that them old fellas are looking down on us, giving us the thumbs-up."

Up until his passing in June 2018, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Vinnie, who was Dimebag's brother, and Anselmo had not spoken since PANTERA split in 2003. But the relationship got even more acrimonious when Vinnie suggested that some remarks the vocalist had made about Dimebag in print just weeks earlier might have incited Dimebag's killer.

We had a great time with Rex Brown here at the Gibson Garage yesterday! Tonight he takes the stage with Pantera at Bridgestone Arena - Strength Beyond Strength, Rex! Be sure to stop by The Gibson Garage to check out the full Rex Brown bass collection. Posted by Gibson Garage on Friday, February 9, 2024

Me and Ayden met Rex Brown and Charlie Benante Official in Nashville today ! Thank you Gibson Garage !!! Posted by Bryan Dyer on Thursday, February 8, 2024

Meet & greet with Rex Brown . Along with Cliff Burton, Rex has been the biggest influence on my playing. He was gracious, soft-spoken & sincere. Pretty cool day! Posted by Mike Carr on Thursday, February 8, 2024