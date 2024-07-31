PAPA ROACH Recruits CARRIE UNDERWOOD For New Version Of 'Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)'

California rockers PAPA ROACH have recruited country-pop superstar Carrie Underwood for a new version of their song "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)", to be released this Friday (August 2).

PAPA ROACH announced the collaboration earlier today (Wednesday, July 31),sharing a few photos from the studio on social media and including the following message: "We're continuing the mission to raise awareness for suicide prevention and the @afspnational's 'Talk Away The Dark' campaign, now with the incredible Carrie Underwood by our side.

"Enjoy @paparoach x @carrieunderwood 'Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)', out this Friday!"

This past February, PAPA ROACH achieved its 12th career No. 1 single with "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" , which was originally released in October 2023 at Active Rock radio.

"Leave A Light On", a band favorite, was first performed live during the "The Revolutions Live Tour" starting in September, with 250,000 attendees at 30 shows. In each city, the song was preceded by an emotional video PSA delivered by frontman Jacoby Shaddix, who pledged a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) on behalf of each city’s attendees, culminating in a $155,000 donation at the end of the tour in Denver, Colorado. Following the tour, the band officially released the official video recorded on tour and subsequently renamed the single to radio as "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)", in conjunction with the AFSP's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign. Following the critically acclaimed tour, they pledged a perpetual royalty from the song's use, in any manner, to the AFSP, continuing their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide long after the "Revolutions Live Tour" finished.

"We had a passion for this song from the time we finished it over three years ago," Shaddix said. "When creating the set list for the final leg of the 'Ego Trip' album cycle, we really wanted to see if the live audience would connect with 'Leave A Light On' the way we did — and the best way to do that is to perform it to ten thousand fans a night! From that first show, it connected. We could see it on their faces. We instantly knew the power of this song and its ability to help ‘leave a light on’ for those who needed it most."

"Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" is taken from PAPA ROACH's tenth studio album, "Ego Trip", which came out in April 2022 . The LP (produced by Colin Brittain, Nick Furlong and PAPA ROACH) also achieved three previous No. 1 singles: "Kill The Noise", "No Apologies" and "Cut The Line" featuring BEARTOOTH's Caleb Shomo.

Released via the band’s own label, New Noize Records, distributed by ADA Warner Music, PAPA ROACH celebrated the initial global launch of "Ego Trip" in Mexico that led to a series of unique integrations for the album. The "trip" started with a two night performance at Pa'l Norte festival in Monterrey. The band partnered with Vans and invited fans to an exclusive album listening event at the House Of Vans in Mexico City and then featuring those in attendance in a music video shot for the album's title track and concluded the takeover of Mexico with a co-headline arena performance with SIMPLE PLAN. The following week was followed by a TikTok-presented global live-stream performance at an unsuspecting Shakey's Pizza Parlor in Hollywood, California for invited fans, Amazon Music Originals then partnered with the band to release the "Battle Drum Marching Band" version of the track "Stand Up" alongside a campaign for the UFC on ESPN+, culminating in the monumental growth in the band's streaming and social media imprint, which earned "Ego Trip" a 2022 MusicAlly Best Marketing Campaign honor. Since "Ego Trip"'s release, the band's digital footprint has grown exponentially in metrics such as Spotify Monthly Listenership, Instagram following and Tiktok following.

On tour, the "Ego Trip" album cycle has seen the launch of the massively successful "Rockzilla" tour alongside co-headliners FALLING IN REVERSE. The two-leg tour dominated mid-cap arenas in 46 cities across the USA and Canada. The album cycle has included over 150 headline and festival performances across the world.

PAPA ROACH is already planning an extended world tour for 2025-26, with next year marking 25 years since the release of the band's iconic debut album "Infest". Shaddix commented, "We have a lot in store for fans next year. We will be celebrating that occasion and more with a few surprises thrown in."