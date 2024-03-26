PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX: 'I Wanna Be Remembered For Being Authentic' And 'Making Powerful Music'

In a new interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the relationship he has with his bandmates, guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, man. I've got to tell you, it's a brotherhood. It's a family. We've been doing this since we were teenagers, since we were kids, and this bond that we built together is something that just — honestly, I don't know what could break this bond.'

He continued: "I'm into commitment. This band is a testament to that. My marriage to my wife Kelly is a testament to that. I've been with my band just as long as I've been with my wife. It's this thing that's just constant in my life, and I'm so grateful for it. Not a lot of people get to do what we do, and so I approach it with gratitude. And even when I'm exhausted — say I'm out on the road and I'm 18 months into a tour and I'm exhausted and I just feel, like, 'Oh, I can't even go on. I can't do it.' And then I get on that stage and I there's this connection and this thing that happens again. And it's just that reminder."

Jacoby added: "Yeah, man, we love what we do. And fuck, I have no other skills — really. This is it… I mean, I could be a gardener. I could be a landscaper. But it's just my life, man. And I just choose to do it with a sense of purpose. And I will continue to do that because we've spent so much time in building this story and this legacy of this band that it's, like, I don't wanna shit on this thing. I wanna honor it. I wanna ride this thing into the sunset and leave a mark and be remembered for being authentic, real, making powerful music and just standing on what I believe in."

In a new interview with the 99.7 The Blitz radio station, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the band's touring and recording plans for the rest of 2024. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Right now, early in the year, we've been working on a bunch of new music. And so we're essentially pulling the slingshot back. 2025 is gonna be a big year for PAPA ROACH. It's the 25th anniversary of our first album 'Infest'. We've got a book, we've got tours, we've got the whole nine. And we've got a whole new batch of music that we're going to drop. And so new music will be probably coming, like, later in the year — third or fourth quarter."

He added: "It's good to get a little calm before the storm, and so I'm taking this year and just creating tons of music, writing for PAPA ROACH, writing with other artists and really just being as creative as possible."

This past January, PAPA ROACH shared a brand new live version of their hit single "Scars" featuring a guest appearance by Chris Daughtry.

"Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live)" is not only a fresh take on one of the band's biggest hits, but it also serves as the latest release on the band's latest EP, "Leave A Light (Talk Away The Dark)". The track saw its debut performed live preceded by an emotional PSA delivered by Shaddix, who pledged a donation to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP) on behalf of each city's attendees, culminating in a $155,000 donation presented in Denver, Colorado. Three months later the song sat in the top 10 at Rock radio, becoming the band's 26th song to reach that plateau.

Last year, PAPA ROACH was so impacted by the emotive response each night of the "Revolutions Live" tour and the work done by the AFSP that they have since officially re-named the song "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" after the organization's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign, and pledged a perpetual royalty from the song's use, to be donated directly to the AFSP to continue their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide long after the "Revolutions Live" tour concluded.

"Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live)" royalties will also be donated to the AFSP in support of their "Talk Away The Dark" campaign. This impactful initiative teaches you the warning signs for suicide, and how to have a conversation that could save a life — whether it's someone else's or your own. Help is available — talking is the first step to preventing suicide.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music who in 2020 celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album "Infest". PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health, and have been doing so since day 1 with the iconic release of "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, along their most recent "Ego Trip" on their own label New Noize Records. "Ego Trip" has garnered over 260 million global streams to date, and has produced three No. 1 singles, bringing the band's total to 26 career Top 10 hits and 11 career No. 1s. 23 years into their career, the band continues to have global success.