PARADISE LOST Completes Re-Recording 'Icon' Album For 30th Anniversary

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their fourth album, "Icon", British gothic metal pioneers PARADISE LOST recently re-recorded the LP for a special new release. There will also be "an extra special vinyl" version of the album.

Last Thursday (August 17),PARADISE LOST shared photos from the vocal recording sessions for the new version of "Icon" at Arda Recorders in Portugal with co-producer Jaime Gomez Arellano. Check out the post below.

PARADISE LOST frontman Nick Holmes previously stated about the band's decision to re-record "Icon": "Our specific record deal around the time we signed for the 'Icon' album meant we would never actually own the rights to our music or artwork, so going forward, to reissue the album ourselves for the 30th anniversary, it was necessary to re-record and completely re-do the album cover. Re-recording 'Icon' has not only enabled us to release it as a series of collectors editions on vinyl, but it was also great to revisit some songs from a lifetime ago. Nothing can replace those original recordings or ever will, they are a nostalgic part of all our lives but it has been a lot of fun revisiting those early [Music For Nations] days once again, and I hope the end result displays that!"

"Icon" marked a departure from the death-doom sound of PARADISE LOST's early work and was the last album to feature Matthew Archer on drums.

In February 2018, "Icon" was inducted into the Decibel "Hall Of Fame", with the magazine naming it influential to the development of the gothic metal subgenre.

This past March, PARADISE LOST welcomed Guido Zima Montanarini as their official new drummer.

Last September, Finnish drummer Waltteri Väyrynen left PARADISE LOST to join OPETH. At the time, he issued a statement saying that his decision involved "absolutely no bad blood or drama whatsoever."

PARADISE LOST's latest album, "Obsidian", was released in May 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

PARADISE LOST will embark on the "Embers Of Europe" tour in the fall. Support on the trek will come from MY DYING BRIDE.

Formed in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in 1988, PARADISE LOST were unlikely candidates for metal glory when they slithered from the shadows and infiltrated the U.K. underground. But not content with spawning an entire subgenre with early death/doom masterpiece "Gothic" nor with conquering the metal mainstream with the balls-out power of 1995's "Draconian Times", they have subsequently traversed multiple genre boundaries with skill and grace, evolving through the pitch-black alt-rock mastery of 1990s classics "One Second" and "Host" to the muscular but ornate grandeur of 2009's "Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us" and "Tragic Idol" (2012),with the nonchalant finesse of grand masters. The band's "The Plague Within" (2015) and "Medusa" (2017) albums saw a much-celebrated return to brutal, old-school thinking, via two crushing monoliths to slow-motion death and spiritual defeat.

Photo credit: Anne C. Swallow for Nuclear Blast Records