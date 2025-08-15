PARADISE LOST Shares Music Video For New Single 'Tyrants Serenade' From Upcoming 'Ascension' Album

British gothic metal pioneers PARADISE LOST have released the official music video for "Tyrants Serenade", the third single from their long-awaited 17th album, "Ascension", due on September 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band's first album in five years, following 2020's critically acclaimed "Obsidian", was produced by guitarist Gregor Mackintosh and mixed/mastered by Lawrence Mackrory.

Commenting on the song, PARADISE LOST vocalist Nick Holmes says: "Observing the death of an individual, and subsequently how the transition of seasons evokes fond memories. The God of Malevolence serves as an internal voice to dismantle those cherished memories and reintroduces the initial anguish of loss."

On one of its boldest singles to date, PARADISE LOST melds crunchy riffs and soaring guitar melodies with juxtaposing anthemic clean and harsh vocals. The memorable new track is accompanied by a stunning video directed by longtime collaborator Ash Pears (HOST, BLOODBATH, KATATONIA).

In celebration of the new album, PARADISE LOST has also announced a handful of intimate signing sessions and a record release show in Leeds, U.K.

Sep. 20 - Sheffield, UK @ Bear Tree (4 p.m. BST) - Signing Session

Sep. 21 - Birmingham, UK @ HMV (2 p.m. BST) - Signing Session

Sep. 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club (7 p.m. BST) - Record Release Show

Sep. 24 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East (12 p.m. BST) - Signing Session

"Ascension" is a testament to PARADISE LOST's longevity and relevance over the band's 35-plus-year career, encompassing their signature styles of gothic, death and doom fans have cherished along the way.

"Ascension"'s album cover fittingly features the painting "The Court Of Death" (1870-1902) by renowned British artist George Frederic Watts, which hangs in the Tate Gallery in London. The painting depicts Death as an enthroned angel flanked by allegorical figures of Silence and Mystery guarding sunrise and the star of hope, while a warrior surrenders his sword and a duke his coronet, showing that worldly status offers no protection. The painting's bleak, prophetic vision embodies "Ascension"'s dark, tormented soundscapes as mournful verses collide with dire, foreboding riffs.

Holmes previously stated about the LP: "'Ascension' is a cavalcade of molten misery, a vigorous sorrow filled stroll through a wicked world of glorious triumph and pitiful tragedy."

In early June, PARADISE LOST offered a glimpse into their melancholic masterpiece with the record's first single and music video, "Silence Like The Grave".

"Ascension" track listing:

01. Serpent On The Cross

02. Tyrants Serenade

03. Salvation

04. Silence Like The Grave

05. Lay A Wreath Upon The World

06. Diluvium

07. Savage Days

08. Sirens

09. Deceivers

10. The Precipice

"Ascension" was produced by Gregor Mackintosh at Black Planet Studios in East Yorkshire, U.K. and NBS and Wasteland Studios in Sweden. It was mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory.

PARADISE LOST performed alongside KING DIAMOND and at festivals in Europe this summer before embarking on the first part its "Ascension Of Europe" tour this fall.

More than three decades into their career, and with over two million albums sold, PARADISE LOST remain the undisputed kings of metal's dark side. Formed in Halifax in 1988, the band quickly became noted as the pioneers of gothic metal through their early groundbreaking albums like 1991's aptly titled "Gothic", a mixture of heaviness intertwined with shadowy melody and atmosphere.

Never a group to remain creatively static, across their career they've explored a myriad of avenues of dark music, from sludgy doom-death roots, to conquering the metal mainstream with the enormous, lush sounds of 1995's "Draconian Times", to more experimental, electronic leanings, leaving an influence on a trail of artists as varied as CRADLE OF FILTH, HIM, GATECREEPER and CHELSEA WOLFE.

Now, in 2025, the Yorkshire quintet return with their staggering 17th album, "Ascension", a record that sees their crown continue to gleam as it underlines just how they attained their position. Produced by guitarist Gregor Mackintosh at Black Planet studios in East Yorkshire, with drums and vocals captured at NBS and Wasteland studios in Sweden, its 10 tracks traverse the multitude of sounds in the band's arsenal, from full-bore heavy metal to sky-high melody, all the while keeping a minor-key melancholy that remains irresistible.

Photo credit: Ville Jurrikkala