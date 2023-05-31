PARADISE LOST To Embark On 'Embers Of Europe' Fall 2023 Tour With MY DYING BRIDE

British gothic metal pioneers PARADISE LOST will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their fourth album, "Icon", by embarking on the "Embers Of Europe" tour in the fall. Support on the trek will come from MY DYING BRIDE.

So far the following shows have been announced:

Dec. 01 - Shepherds Bush Empire – London, UK

Dec. 14 - St George's Hall – Bradford, UK

Tickets and "Icon" collectors' edition vinyl plus tickets bundles go on sale this Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

The tour announcement comes a little over a week after PARADISE LOST revealed it was re-recording "Icon" for a special new release. There will also be "an extra special vinyl" version of the album.

PARADISE LOST singer Nick Holmes says: "Our specific record deal around the time we signed for the 'Icon' album meant we would never actually own the rights to our music or artwork, so going forward, to reissue the album ourselves for the 30th anniversary, it was necessary to re-record and completely re-do the album cover.

"Re-recording 'Icon' has not only enabled us to release it as a series of collectors editions on vinyl but it was also great to revisit some songs from a lifetime ago. Nothing can replace those original recordings or ever will, they are a nostalgic part of all our lives but it has been a lot of fun revisiting those early MFN days once again, and I hope the end result displays that!"

"Icon" marked a departure from the death-doom sound of PARADISE LOST's early work and was the last album to feature Matthew Archer on drums.

In February 2018, "Icon" was inducted into the Decibel "Hall Of Fame", with the magazine naming it influential to the development of the gothic metal subgenre.

Formed in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in 1988, PARADISE LOST were unlikely candidates for metal glory when they slithered from the shadows and infiltrated the U.K. underground. But not content with spawning an entire subgenre with early death/doom masterpiece "Gothic" nor with conquering the metal mainstream with the balls-out power of 1995's "Draconian Times", they have subsequently traversed multiple genre boundaries with skill and grace, evolving through the pitch-black alt-rock mastery of 1990s classics "One Second" and "Host" to the muscular but ornate grandeur of 2009's "Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us" and "Tragic Idol" (2012),with the nonchalant finesse of grand masters. The band's "The Plague Within" (2015) and "Medusa" (2017) albums saw a much-celebrated return to brutal, old-school thinking, via two crushing monoliths to slow-motion death and spiritual defeat.

Two months ago, PARADISE LOST welcomed Guido Zima Montanarini as their official new drummer.

Last September, Finnish drummer Waltteri Väyrynen left PARADISE LOST to join OPETH. At the time, he issued a statement saying that his decision involved "absolutely no bad blood or drama whatsoever."

PARADISE LOST's latest album, "Obsidian", was released in May 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

Photo credit: Anne C. Swallow for Nuclear Blast Records

Embers Of Europe tour celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Icon with special guests My Dying Bride Announcing the Embers Of Europe tour celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Icon with special guests My Dying Bride Friday 1st December Shepherds Bush Empire London Thursday 14th December St George’s Hall Bradford Tickets & Icon collectors edition vinyl plus tickets bundles on sale THIS FRIDAY 2nd June at 10am! Nick Holmes says: “Our specific record deal around the time we signed for the ICON album meant we would never actually own the rights to our music or artwork, so going forward, to reissue the album ourselves for the 30th anniversary, it was necessary to re-record and completely re-do the album cover. Re-recording ICON has not only enabled us to release it as a series of collectors editions on vinyl but it was also great to revisit some songs from a lifetime ago. Nothing can replace those original recordings or ever will, they are a nostalgic part of all our lives but it has been a lot of fun revisiting those early MFN days once again, and I hope the end result displays that!” Posted by Paradise Lost on Tuesday, May 30, 2023