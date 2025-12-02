PARKWAY DRIVE Cancels PARK WAVES Australian Festival Due To Economic Factors

The Australian edition of Park Waves Festival, PARKWAY DRIVE's touring festival, has been canceled.

Organizers Destroy All Lines announced the cancelation, sharing a statement on social media in which they explained that the numbers behind the tour "no longer stack up".

"We're devastated to confirm the Park Waves Festival Australian tour will not go ahead," the statement read. "The cancellation is due to a combination of challenges, and ultimately, the numbers no longer stack up. With a heavy heart, we've had to make a difficult decision. We've tried everything. We're gutted."

In a separate statement posted to the band's social media, PARKWAY DRIVE said the decision to call off the tour was "a kick in the guts," noting the "rising costs across our entertainment industry".

"Another festival being crushed by the rising costs across our entertainment industry," the band wrote. "It hurts to be another casualty in this chapter of the Australian music scene. We've tried every possible option to keep this dream alive, but the reality of the circumstances won't allow for it."

Originally launched in Germany in 2024, Park Waves Festival was scheduled to take place in February and March 2026, with stops in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland. In addition to PARKWAY DRIVE, the tour was slated to include THE AMITY AFFLICTION, NORTHLANE, ALPHA WOLF and STORY OF THE YEAR.

Tickets will be refunded, and ticketholders have been notified via e-mail.

Park Waves was set to be a 16-and-over event fusing heavy metal music, circus performers, carnival rides, sideshow alley and food trucks.

This past May, PARKWAY DRIVE dropped a new track called "Sacred". The single marked the band's first release since PARKWAY DRIVE's critically acclaimed 2022 album "Darker Still", and arrived alongside a music video directed by Third Eye Visuals.

Over the summer, PARKWAY DRIVE co-headlined the "Summer Of Loud" 2025 tour across the U.S. and Canada, which saw them playing some of their biggest North American shows yet. PARKWAY DRIVE served as a co-headliner on "Summer Of Loud" tour alongside BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL and KILLSWITCH ENGAGE.

PARKWAY DRIVE's landmark year concluded with the band's 20th-anniversary arena tour across Europe. Joining them on this momentous fall 2025 tour were fellow Australians THY ART IS MURDER and THE AMITY AFFLICTION.

Photo credit: Third Eye Visuals