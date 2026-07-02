PAUL LAINE Announces New Album 'The Long Road Back'

Renowned Canadian singer Paul Laine will release his new studio album, "The Long Road Back", on September 25, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

To celebrate the announcement, Laine has shared the first single, "Love Me Or Leave Me", along with an official visualizer, available below.

Laine comments: "I'm so happy to launch a new era in my solo career with my new single 'Love Me Or Leave Me'. I feel like I finally got a chance to pick up where I left off all those years ago, when I finished making 'Stick It In Your Ear'. Come join me on my new musical journey with 'The Long Road Back' album. See y'all out on the road in 2027."

A masterclass in melodic rock, Paul Laine's new album delivers soaring hooks, heartfelt ballads, and arena-ready anthems that traverse the full spectrum of the genre. From the driving energy of "Love Me Or Leave Me" to the intimate vulnerability of "Someday" (co-written with Andrew Oye),every track is meticulously crafted, showcasing Laine's signature vocal power and melodic sensibility. "Don't Let Me Go Tonite" comes alive with a striking video that complements its infectious energy.

Laine states: "Ever since I released my first solo album, I've wondered when I'd finally have the chance to make a follow-up. Life — and music — have a way of taking you places you never expect. Looking back, every chapter of my career has led me down a different road, and each one has shaped me as both a songwriter and a person."

He continues: "I've been incredibly fortunate to make records with DANGER DANGER, DARKHORSE, THE DEFIANTS, SHUGAAZER and JETSET JUNKIES. Every one of those experiences taught me something and gave me memories I'll always carry with me. But somewhere in the back of my mind, I always knew the road would eventually lead me home — to where it all started. Just a kid with a guitar, trying to make sense of love, life, loss, hope, and everything in between through songs.

"'The Long Road Back' is exactly that," he adds. "It's a musical journey back to my roots, but it's also a reflection of every mile I've travelled to get here. Every song carries a piece of the life I've lived, the people I've met, and the lessons I've learned along the way. In many ways, this record feels like coming full circle. After all these years, I'm grateful to finally share this chapter with everyone who's been waiting for it. I hope these songs find a place in your story, just as they've become part of mine."

Joining Laine in the studio are longtime collaborators Bruno Ravel (his bandmate in THE DEFIANTS and also in DANGER DANGER; bass, producer),Scotty "Hooch" Taylor (drums),Andrew Oye (lead guitar),with production handled by Laine and Ravel. The album features standout singles like "Love Me Or Leave Me", the video-driven "Don't Let Me Go Tonite" and the heartfelt "Someday".

Musically, the record touches every corner of melodic rock, yet the songs sound like they're coming from the classic era when BON JOVI dominated the airwaves — both in Laine's soaring vocals and in the anthemic, hook-laden songwriting. This is an album for fans who crave big choruses, passionate performances, and the kind of timeless melodic rock that only Paul Laine can deliver.

"The Long Road Back" track listing:

01. Love Me Or Leave Me

02. Don't Let Me Go Tonite

03. Someday

04. Come Back To Me

05. Save Me Saturday Night

06. Her Name Is Trouble

07. Heaven And Earth Collide

08. Bad Habit

09. Kiss Me California

10. The Ones That Got Away

11. Now That You Don't Love Me Anymore

Photo credit: Dee Oliver