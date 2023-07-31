PAUL RODGERS Says He Has 'No Plans' To Play Live Shows In Support Of His Upcoming Solo Album

In a new interview with New York's Q104.3 radio station, legendary vocalist Paul Rodgers was asked if he has any plans to tour in support of his upcoming album, "Midnight Rose". The 73-year-old responded: "Not really, to be honest. Because it gets harsher and harsher out there. So, no, not really. No plans — let's just leave it like that."

Slated for release on September 22 via Sun Records, "Midnight Rose" is Rodgers's first solo LP of new music in nearly 25 years. The eight-track album is a collection of all new, original music completely written by Rodgers, with the exception of "Living It Up", which was co-written by Rodgers and his band's bassist Todd Ronning, and drummer Rick Fedyk.

"Midnight Rose" was produced by Cynthia Rodgers and Bob Rock, and was recorded at Roper Recording and The Warehouse over the last 18 months with unique album artwork contributed by Paul and his love of 26 years, Cynthia.

The founding member of English supergroup BAD COMPANY along with guitarist Mick Ralphs, Rodgers has sold more than 125 million records worldwide in his 55-year career. In addition to BAD COMPANY, Rodgers formed and led two other legendary English bands to international success — FREE with guitarist Paul Kossoff, and THE FIRM with LED ZEPPELIN's Jimmy Page.

Rodgers was also instrumental in resurrecting QUEEN under the banner of QUEEN + PAUL RODGERS, which saw the group release an original album "The Cosmos Rocks", which marked the first time Rodgers released new, original music since his 1999 solo album "Electric". They also released several live DVDs including songs from both of their respective catalogs. He fronted the band for four years from 2004 to 2008 before leaving to return to his solo career and BAD COMPANY.

LED ZEPPELIN's Robert Plant calls him "the voice of all British voices" and Rolling Stone magazine ranked him as "one of the greatest singers of all time." Some hit songs include "All Right Now", "Bad Company", "Feel Like Makin' Love", "Can't Get Enough", "Satisfaction Guaranteed" and "Radioactive".