PAUL RODGERS Shoots Down Rumors About His Health: 'I Feel Fit And Strong'

Legendary BAD COMPANY and FREE vocalist Paul Rodgers has shot down rumors about his health following the revelation that he had been approached to sing on an album that VAN HALEN drummer Alex Van Halen has been working on with TOTO guitarist Steve Lukather.

Last year Alex revealed that he was putting together an album from incomplete tracks meant to become the next VAN HALEN record before the band's guitarist — and Alex's brother — Eddie Van Halen died in 2020. The drummer has since teamed up with Lukather to complete these recordings, which contain drums, guitar and bass, with only the vocals missing from the tracks.

Earlier this week, Alex told Gastão Moreira of Brazil's Kazagastão that he and Lukather had attempted to recruit Rodgers to sing on the new album, but that "[Paul] can't do it anymore. And it was very difficult for [Paul] to bring himself to say, 'No, I can't. Count me out.' I respect that. I'm saddened and disappointed, but you know, that's life… He knows he can't do it — which I think is better than saying, 'Yeah, I can do it,' and then not be able to do it."

Earlier today (Saturday, February 21),Rodgers responded to renewed questions about his health by releasing the following statement via social media: "To squash the rumours... My health is good. I feel fit and strong and I am rehearsing to perform March 2nd at the Adopt The Arts Sound And Vision Awards in Palm Springs.

"Thanks to VAN HALEN for inviting me to work on a track with them, but I am in my acoustic, zen phase of life."

Paul skipped BAD COMPANY's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, which took place last November at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The singer later revealed to Igor Miranda of Rolling Stone Brasil that he had suffered high blood pressure, chest pains and heart palpitations just days before the event. Rodgers said after seeing his doctor, he was warned not to fly. In his words, "I feel that I dodged a bullet by doing that." He went on to say that he was embracing what he called a "zen phase" of life and enjoying calm and quiet moments, even joking that these days he sings daily "to a crowd of one."

The now-76-year-old Rodgers suffered 11 minor strokes and two major strokes — one in 2016 and another in October 2019 — several years ago, which required him to undergo a major surgery to recover from. At the time, Rodgers underwent a carotid endarterectomy, a procedure to remove plaque from the arteries running through your neck to your brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"They cut the neck, and [the doctor] said that he was very careful because he knew I was a singer and that when you cut the neck, it's very close to the vocal cords," Rodgers explained to "CBS Mornings" in a September 2023 interview. "They told me, they were very clear, 'You may not come out of this alive.'"

It took Rodgers six months after the above-mentioned surgery to return to playing the guitar and singing. "Each thing was a step forward," he explained. "Each thing that I did was an achievement … 'Oh, I can do this. I can sing,'"

Paul eventually returned to the studio in Vancouver and began recording his latest album, "Midnight Rose", which came out in September 2023. The effort marked his first solo LP of new music in nearly 25 years.

The British icon got his Canadian citizenship in 2011, four years after marrying British Columbia fitness expert Cynthia Kereluk, the 1984 Miss Canada title holder best known for the long-running series "Everyday Workout".

Rodgers and founding BAD COMPANY drummer Simon Kirke are the last two surviving members from the band's original lineup. Bassist Raymond "Boz" Burrell passed away in 2006 at the age of 60. BAD COMPANY guitarist Mick Ralphs died earlier last year due to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2016.

BAD COMPANY had been eligible for induction since 1999 and received its first nomination in 2025.

Rodgers ranked No. 55 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.