PAUL STANLEY On Late KISS Guitarist ACE FREHLEY: 'I Hope He Lived The Kind Of Life He Wanted To'

After the completion of his "Cooking With Paul Stanley" seminar at "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" — where KISS played an "unmasked" set Saturday night (November 15),the band's first full electric performance since the completion of KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour in 2023 — KISS vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley took part in an impromptu question-and-answer session with audience members. Some select responses appear below.

On late KISS guitarist Ace Frehley:

Paul: "It's no secret — we had lots of differences with Ace, lots of differences with [original KISS drummer] Peter [Criss]. But that's family. This whole KISS monument was built with a foundation of those guys. We couldn't have started it without them, and we couldn't continue it with them, but it doesn't change [their contributions]. [Ace] was so thrilled with the idea of going to the Kennedy Center… We miss him, and I hope he lived the kind of life he wanted to. He was one of a kind and he was wild, and he did say if his life ended tomorrow, he'd have no regrets because he lived the kind of life he wanted to. That's all we can expect from any of us — when it's over, hopefully we've had the kinds of lives that we wanted. That's what I wish for all of you — just don't go too soon."

On his 2006 solo album "Live To Win":

Paul: "That tour with that band was fantastic. We had a great time. 'Live To Win' was an interesting album for me because I wanted to do something different than I would normally do, as opposed to just doing another version of the first [solo] album. But if I went back in the studio, I'd definitely want to pick up where the first album left off. Of those two solo albums, that's my favorite."

On whether he will release new music in the future:

Paul: "You didn't hear it from me, but yeah, there's some new stuff [in the works]. I think you'll be pretty excited and surprised."

On whether KISS will ever perform at Las Vegas's Sphere venue:

Paul: "From the time the Sphere opened, people would say to us, 'You guys are a natural for the Sphere.' I'm not really so sold on the idea, because KISS has always been about being larger than life, and at the Sphere, the band is on a postage stamp. For my money, I think you don't even need a live band there. People are watching the screens, which are amazing — what's being programmed, the content, is incredible, but I want the band to matter. You forget that there's a band on that little stage, so I'm not really sure how we would do it."

On why KISS shies away from performing "deep cuts," and whether they would play anything unexpected Saturday night:

Paul: "Let's talk about deep cuts for a minute. Deep cuts appeal to two people… I once went to see a very, very big band, and what they were advertising for this particular show was [that] they were going to play all deep cuts. It was the most boring fucking thing I'd ever seen in my life. Honestly, the reason cuts are deep is because they're not popular, and they're not as good. Do we take out 'Detroit Rock City'? Do we take out 'Love Gun'? Do we take out 'God Of Thunder' to play some [lesser-known] song? I don't think you'll be disappointed [with Saturday night's set list], but if you're expecting deep cuts, I'll see you next time."

On whether fans can expect additional KISS "kruises" in the future:

Paul: "We're doing our best to get a ship for next year."

"KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" is taking place November 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

This special KISS Army fan event, co-produced by Pophouse, Topeka and Vibee celebrates the band's five-decade career and the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. In addition to KISS's "unmasked" performances, the weekend includes appearances from QUIET RIOT, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing the music of RATT, Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach, BLACK 'N BLUE, KUARANTINE, School Of Rock and more.

KISS had previously set a 12-show residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022 but ultimately canceled all of the dates.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."