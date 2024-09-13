PAUL STANLEY Says KISS Avatar Show Will Be 'Beyond Anything That Anyone Else Has Contemplated'

In a new interview with Billboard's "Behind The Setlist" podcast, KISS guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley spoke about the band's decision to sell its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment, which is behind "ABBA Voyage". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The Pophouse deal is revolutionary, but it's also really in keeping with the band. The idea of us selling publishing or anything like that was never on our radar. What we wanted to do, if anything, was find some partners who understood the scope and the magnitude of not only the music over the decades, but the characters, the personas that we created and that they have intrinsic value.

"Pophouse had done a great job with the ABBA show that runs outside of London and is sold out for three years and it's really terrific, terrific entertainment," Paul continued. "People just are thrilled with it. I took my wife last month, and I had seen it last year. So Pophouse understood what we wanted to do and that what we wanna create is something that's state of the art today. Now, mind you that the ABBA show is an older technology because technology moves ahead at an exponential rate. So by the time that show started to be presented, there was new technology. So we'll be working with ILM [Industrial Light & Magic], with George Lucas's company, and we're creating something that's not a concert. The idea of a hologram, and it's not a hologram, but that term seems to get thrown around a lot, but the idea of a simulated concert is not what we wanna do. Frankly, I would find that that boring. I mean, how long can you go, 'Gee, that looks just like an amp.' So what we're creating is an immersive experience that KISS fans will love and people who have never been exposed to KISS or might not like certain aspects of the band will have to see. It's a must-see go-to experience. So it's beyond anything that anyone else has contemplated. The whole idea, again, of doing a simulated concert is — that's the dark ages to us."

Using cutting-edge technology, Pophouse Entertainment Group, which was founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, will create digital versions of KISS. The project was previewed at the final KISS show in New York in December 2023.

Stanley said: "Well, [previewing the project at the final Madison Square Garden concert] really was a double-edged sword, because I know that there were people who wanted to see or show what was going on behind the scenes, but quite honestly, it was in such an infancy and so far in the beginning that some of us had questions about showing it because it would give people an idea that that was what we were doing. And it's far, far, far from that. That was just an early — I don't wanna say rendering, but an early version of what is to come and is still being worked on. It bears little resemblance to what was there. What we were showing was just the inception of the idea that we can continue on outside of flesh and blood."

Asked about the reports that the KISS avatar show will debut in 2027 in Las Vegas, Stanley said: "What I can tell you is that the technology that's being used, which is a furthering of the technology used on the ABBA show, has to be installed and basically a building has to be built around it. So this isn't something where you're in Kansas City today, and tomorrow you fly with your projector to do it. It demands an arena, so to speak that's really solely used for a show like this. But it's not something that can play on Wednesdays and Thursdays or Saturdays and Sundays, and then something else is in there during the week."

Regarding what other things KISS fans can expect to come out of the band's deal with Pophouse, Paul said: "Well, really with Pophouse, what we're doing is focusing on this show. That's really the main focus. Obviously, be it the music or the personas and all that goes along with KISS that's been there all along will continue and expand. I think at this point there's a lot more understanding of the possibilities, and there are people coming to the table, so to speak, who perhaps for a while saw a rock band in make-up, and clearly it's turning into so much more than that."

Asked if there is going to be a live music element to the KISS avatar show, like "ABBA Voyage" has, Paul said: "I really can't tell you the ultimate technology that we'll be using. We're sitting down in in the very near future just to start to fine-tune the show and the presentation. And then how we project the music or utilize the music, as far as technology, will be decided."

On the topic of how he feels that the KISS legacy has been treated over the years, Stanley said: "I think it's been treated — well, it runs the gamut. I think people who don't understand it or haven't understood it or for whatever self-serving reasons have looked down their nose at it have been far, far overwhelmed and eclipsed by the people who love what we do. So the people who dismissed it or haven't understood it, quite frankly, they've missed out. I find it puzzling that anybody could have a vehement response to a band or performer. It's just — that goes Psychology 101. 'Whoa, what's your problem?'"

In a recent interview with Henrique Inglez de Souza of Brazil's Rockast, Paul's KISS bandmate, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, discussed the band's decision to sell its music catalogue, brand name and likeness to Pophouse. A biopic, an avatar show, and a KISS-themed experience are already in the works, with Simmons and Stanley playing key roles in the development of all these projects, working closely with Pophouse.

"There will be movies, cartoon shows, all kinds of things, but the avatars are the future of KISS," Gene explained. "And to say they're concerts is too small. It's bigger than that. And I don't wanna say too much. I'm not allowed to. Not yet."

Regarding KISS's apparent willingness to fully embrace modern technology, Simmons told Rockast: "Well, everything evolves. We didn't always stand up on two legs. A few million years ago, we were on four legs. Everything evolves, and you either evolve or you become obsolete or you die. So technology is here. A.I. is here. Virtual reality is here. Everything is here. And we don't wanna be yesterday's news. So even the end of something can be the beginning of something. But we're very excited — and proud. I keep saying proud, because that's what it is."

This past April, Simmons told People magazine that KISS's decision to sell its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Pophouse was the "natural thing" to do. "Life happens while you're busy making important plans," he explained. "We were planning our respectful, proud walking off into the sunset, because we've been touring, we had been touring for half a century.

"If you take a look at Mother Nature, you either evolve or you become extinct," he added.

While terms of the Pophouse deal were not officially announced, Bloomberg and Associated Press said it was worth upwards of $300 million. However, Simmons insisted that financial gain is "not what [the sale is] about. It's about enjoying life," while adding, "I'm certainly blessed."

In a separate interview with TMZ, Simmons defended KISS's plans for an avatar concert similar to ABBA's with digital versions of the group.

"A.I. [artificial intelligence] is here to stay," he said. "Technology is here to stay. And you either join in and try to adapt and try to figure out how that works with you or you're just yesterday's news in a very real way.

"Truthfully, KISS has stopped touring," he continued. "We will never tour as KISS again. However, the end is also the beginning. We're gonna do things that will blow your socks off. But we couldn't do this without our new best friends for life Pophouse. They're really remarkable people."

When the interviewer asked if fans will embrace the concept of a concert that is A.I.-driven and consists of nothing but holograms, Gene said: "It's not just, 'Okay, they're gonna show up on stage just like they did before, but it's holograms. No. That's an archaic term. Technology has advanced so far, you won't believe it.

"We spent some time at George Lucas's place and did motion capture stuff secretly," he continued. "We didn't talk to anybody — media or anything — about it, because we wanted this to be like nothing anybody's ever seen. And I will tell you, if you've seen the ABBA show in London, which is phenomenal, this is gonna be beyond anything you've ever seen.

"So the future is here, and with our friends at Pophouse, who are visionaries, we're gonna be doing things that no band and no musical — nobody's ever done before," Gene added. "Our events are going to be multi, I wanna say multidimensional. You just won't believe your eyes. Things are gonna be so much larger than life in front of you. You won't believe it. We've already seen the first fragments of that. It's just jaw-droppingly amazing."

Working closely with KISS, Pophouse will follow its unique, value-add approach of drawing upon its world-class, in-house creative and storytelling expertise to unlock new audiences and revenue streams. Pophouse will use its proven, industry-defining playbook to create new content and experiences to enrich the KISS catalog for fans, old and new, actively seeking to enrich and add value to the brands and artists it partners with. Inclusivity and community have always been vital to the KISS experience, and Pophouse is committed to nurture the close relationship between KISS and its devoted fans moving forward.

Johan Lagerlöf, head of investment at Pophouse, said: "KISS is one of the most recognized and iconic bands in the history of music. They redefined the concept of rock shows and have always taken their artistry to new uncharted territories. The band has consistently been able to appeal to new generations of fans and our mission is to fulfill the band's vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the KISS journey and carry it forward. With the help of the fans' energy, the band, our expertise, and creativity we will make that vision happen."

Per Sundin, CEO at Pophouse Entertainment, said: "KISS has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has throughout their 50-year career continued to push the boundaries in popular culture. The band's enigmatic personas, unparalleled band attributes, and iconic imagery have made them a cultural force and a legendary act with multigenerational appeal. We will safeguard and enrich this legacy through future global endeavors, by breathing new life into their characters and personas while also leveraging and elevating the visual world of KISS."

As part of the partnership, Pophouse will create digital versions of KISS that will allow the band and their unique personas to live forever. The project, already underway, was previewed at the final KISS show in Madison Square Garden, New York on December 2, 2023, when, to the audience's surprise, KISS avatars closed the night with a rendition of "God Gave Rock And Roll To You" (resulting in international headlines). Through a magical combination of cutting-edge technology and unrivalled creativity, Pophouse will bring the full, authentic KISS experience to both existing and new fans for years to come. The avatar show is planned to launch in 2027.

Stanley said in a statement: "Our journey with Pophouse is fueled by the desire to eternally resonate across diverse facets of global culture. As we embark on this venture, we aim to weave our legacy into the tapestry of different worlds, ensuring that the KISS experience continues to captivate both our devoted fans and those yet to discover the thrill. This partnership is not just a chapter; it's an eternal symphony of rock 'n' roll immortality."