PEARL JAM's EDDIE VEDDER Releases Original Song 'Better Believe'

Eddie Vedder, in partnership with young people from Chicago-based Guitars Over Guns, has released the original song "Better Believe", produced by Andrew Watt, Andre "Add-2" Daniels, Paul LaMalfa and Eddie Vedder.

Debuted during a live performance at the Obama Presidential Center dedication today, June 18, "Better Believe" was co-written and performed with Guitars Over Guns and is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The Obama Foundation brought Vedder and Guitars Over Guns together for the project. Audio Arts students and alumni from Columbia College Chicago, where the song was recorded, joined young musicians from the nonprofit through a collaboration facilitated by Andre "Add-2" Daniels, Columbia adjunct professor of instruction and Chicago regional director for Guitars Over Guns.

All royalties earned by Eddie Vedder and the song's co-writers will benefit Guitars Over Guns, an arts-based youth development organization that uses music, mentorship, and the arts to empower young people and expand opportunities for their future.

This amazing initiative was brought to life through the collaboration of a team of artists, students, songwriters, producers, engineers, and performers.

"Better Believe" was co-written by Eddie Vedder, Giselle Castro, Andre "Add-2" Daniels, Jeremiah Fristoe, Mason Harris, Michael "Myskie" Hightower, Naomi Owens, Joy Viltz, and Iya Waters.

The track was engineered by Anthony Abruzzo and Jacob Araiza, with additional engineering from Joey Fraider, Grace Kay, Kathrynn Vettas and John Burton. It was mastered by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound and recorded at Columbia College Chicago.

"Better Believe" was performed by Eddie Vedder (vocals, guitar, background vocals),Joy Viltz (vocals),Giselle Castro (vocals),Naomi Owens (vocals),Michael "Myskie" Hightower (vocals),Mason Harris (vocals),Jeremiah Fristoe (background vocals),Andre "Add-2" Daniels (background vocals),Mark Anderson (background vocals),Isabella Santillan (guitar),Ayden Smith (bass),Cassidy Lee (drums),and Josh Klinghoffer (keyboard).

Photo credit: Columbia College Chicago