PESTILENCE Re-Records Classic Songs For 'Levels Of Perception' Best-Of Album

PESTILENCE Re-Records Classic Songs For 'Levels Of Perception' Best-Of AlbumFebruary 22, 2024
Dutch death metal veterans PESTILENCE have re-recorded twelve emblematic anthems from across their 38-year career for a new album called "Levels Of Perception". Due on April 26 via Agonia Records, the effort will be preceded by a three-week long headlining tour of Europe, which kicks off on April 3.
Patrick Mameli — whose signature vocal, guitar and songwriting skills constitute the hallmark of PESTILENCE — finds "Levels Of Perception" to be a testament to the band's role in death metal's progression.
"I've always wanted to do a best-of album, because it would mean that I've achieved something in the past; something that still has its value today," Mameli reflects. "To be able to choose from songs that I composed in the distant past, transporting them into the now, with the lineup of the recordings that consisted of Michiel Van Der Plicht (drums),Rutger Van Noordenburg (guitar) and Joost Van Der Graaf (bass) — I found this to be of great value and sheer awesomeness."
Re-recording of the tracks has not only managed to breathe new life into them — half thanks to new lineup, and other half by implementing subtle changes which reflect Mameli's matured vision and refined with years of experience aesthetic — but also sets them apart from cheap, unimaginative compilations, by unifying the album's sound as befits a full-length release.
"The album's title is 'Levels Of Perception'. Why? Because this is what has happened with the songs," Mameli explains. "Performed by different musicians, with their own views, musical abilities and interpretations, shining a new light on them. So here we are with new 'Levels Of Perception'."
The drums for "Levels Of Perception" were recorded by Michiel Van Der Plicht in 2021, during a live stream held in T Paard (The Hague, NL). "These recorded drum tracks were so awesome that we just had to use them, fine-tuning the guitars and bass," Mameli comments. These and other re-recordings were done with Reaper behind the console at Van Der Plicht's own studio On Duty in Mijdrecht, NL. The latter engineered, mixed and mastered the album.
"I've started to realize, after recording 'Exitivm', that when you can engineer, mix and master by yourself, the control over your own product is way bigger, through the honesty and passion for your own compositions; rather than hiring an engineer that has no feel for your music," PESTILENCE's frontman wraps up.
The cover artwork was created by Peter Suchy.
PESTILENCE was established in the Netherlands in 1986 and is considered to be a progressive death metal phenom, labeled on the same genre-defying scale as DEATH, CYNIC and ATHEIST. The group is led by founder, guitarist and mastermind Patrick Mameli, who's been the band's binding factor through two breakups and reunions. Both a reinvention and a confirmation of everything the band has been standing for since 1986, PESTILENCE is more than ever breaking new grounds and exploring the further outposts of extreme metal on "Exitivm" (2021) — the last album, which landed on several Billboard charts. In 2023, the band remastered and reissued its classic catalog, and announced "Portals" to be the title of its next studio album, which is currently in the works.
"Levels Of Perception" track listing:
01. Horror Detox (re-recording)
02. Mvlti Dimensional (re-recording)
03. Mobvs Propagationem (re-recording)
04. Sinister (re-recording)
05. Dehydrated (re-recording)
06. Dominatvi Svbmissa (re-recording)
07. Land Of Tears (re-recording)
08. Necromorph (re-recording)
09. Deificvs (re-recording)
10. Twisted Truth (re-recording)
11. Sempiternvs (re-recording)
12. Ovt of the Body (re-recording)
"Levels Of Perception" recordings lineup:
Patrick Mameli - vocals and lead guitars
Michiel Van Der Plicht - drums
Rutger Van Noordenburg - lead guitars
Joost Van Der Graaf - bass
Tour dates:
March 23 - NL - Kampen, Ukien
March 31 - NL - Nijverdal, Cult Art
"Black Death Over Europe 2024" tour featuring PESTILENCE, CARNATION and BODYFARM:
April 03 - DE - Munich, Backstage
April 04 - DE - Trier, Mergener Hof
April 05 - DE - Berlin, Orwo Haus
April 06 - PL - Krakow, Kamienna 12
April 07 - CZ - Jaromer, Narodak
April 08 - CZ - Ostrava, Barrak
April 09 - SK - Kosice, Collosseum
April 10 - AT - Vienna, Viper Room
April 11 - HU - Budapest, A38
April 12 - IT - San Donà di Piave, Revolver
April 13 - 1T - Milan, Legend
April 14 - FR- Marseille, Jas Rod
April 15 - ES - Barcelona, Sala Boveda
April 16 - ES - Madrid, Revi Live
April 17 - PT - Lisbon, RCA Club
April 18 - PT - Porto, Hard Club
April 19 - ES - Zaragoza, Sala Lo Intento
April 20 - FR - Limoges, C.C.J. Lennon
April 21 - BE - Antwerp, Zappa
More PESTILENCE tour dates:
May 25 - SK - Surany, Songs Of Hate Festival
June 21 - DE - Protzen, Protzen Open Air
June 22 - BE - Dessel, Graspop
July 27 - BG - Sofia, Sofia Metalfest
July 28 - GR - Athens, Release Festival
Aug. 10 - CZ - Brutal Assault
Oct. 26 - NL - Sneek, Bolwerk
Photo credit: Marc Van Peski
