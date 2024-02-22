PESTILENCE Re-Records Classic Songs For 'Levels Of Perception' Best-Of Album

Dutch death metal veterans PESTILENCE have re-recorded twelve emblematic anthems from across their 38-year career for a new album called "Levels Of Perception". Due on April 26 via Agonia Records, the effort will be preceded by a three-week long headlining tour of Europe, which kicks off on April 3.

Patrick Mameli — whose signature vocal, guitar and songwriting skills constitute the hallmark of PESTILENCE — finds "Levels Of Perception" to be a testament to the band's role in death metal's progression.

"I've always wanted to do a best-of album, because it would mean that I've achieved something in the past; something that still has its value today," Mameli reflects. "To be able to choose from songs that I composed in the distant past, transporting them into the now, with the lineup of the recordings that consisted of Michiel Van Der Plicht (drums),Rutger Van Noordenburg (guitar) and Joost Van Der Graaf (bass) — I found this to be of great value and sheer awesomeness."

Re-recording of the tracks has not only managed to breathe new life into them — half thanks to new lineup, and other half by implementing subtle changes which reflect Mameli's matured vision and refined with years of experience aesthetic — but also sets them apart from cheap, unimaginative compilations, by unifying the album's sound as befits a full-length release.

"The album's title is 'Levels Of Perception'. Why? Because this is what has happened with the songs," Mameli explains. "Performed by different musicians, with their own views, musical abilities and interpretations, shining a new light on them. So here we are with new 'Levels Of Perception'."

The drums for "Levels Of Perception" were recorded by Michiel Van Der Plicht in 2021, during a live stream held in T Paard (The Hague, NL). "These recorded drum tracks were so awesome that we just had to use them, fine-tuning the guitars and bass," Mameli comments. These and other re-recordings were done with Reaper behind the console at Van Der Plicht's own studio On Duty in Mijdrecht, NL. The latter engineered, mixed and mastered the album.

"I've started to realize, after recording 'Exitivm', that when you can engineer, mix and master by yourself, the control over your own product is way bigger, through the honesty and passion for your own compositions; rather than hiring an engineer that has no feel for your music," PESTILENCE's frontman wraps up.

The cover artwork was created by Peter Suchy.

PESTILENCE was established in the Netherlands in 1986 and is considered to be a progressive death metal phenom, labeled on the same genre-defying scale as DEATH, CYNIC and ATHEIST. The group is led by founder, guitarist and mastermind Patrick Mameli, who's been the band's binding factor through two breakups and reunions. Both a reinvention and a confirmation of everything the band has been standing for since 1986, PESTILENCE is more than ever breaking new grounds and exploring the further outposts of extreme metal on "Exitivm" (2021) — the last album, which landed on several Billboard charts. In 2023, the band remastered and reissued its classic catalog, and announced "Portals" to be the title of its next studio album, which is currently in the works.

"Levels Of Perception" track listing:

01. Horror Detox (re-recording)

02. Mvlti Dimensional (re-recording)

03. Mobvs Propagationem (re-recording)

04. Sinister (re-recording)

05. Dehydrated (re-recording)

06. Dominatvi Svbmissa (re-recording)

07. Land Of Tears (re-recording)

08. Necromorph (re-recording)

09. Deificvs (re-recording)

10. Twisted Truth (re-recording)

11. Sempiternvs (re-recording)

12. Ovt of the Body (re-recording)

"Levels Of Perception" recordings lineup:

Patrick Mameli - vocals and lead guitars

Michiel Van Der Plicht - drums

Rutger Van Noordenburg - lead guitars

Joost Van Der Graaf - bass

Tour dates:

March 23 - NL - Kampen, Ukien

March 31 - NL - Nijverdal, Cult Art

"Black Death Over Europe 2024" tour featuring PESTILENCE, CARNATION and BODYFARM:

April 03 - DE - Munich, Backstage

April 04 - DE - Trier, Mergener Hof

April 05 - DE - Berlin, Orwo Haus

April 06 - PL - Krakow, Kamienna 12

April 07 - CZ - Jaromer, Narodak

April 08 - CZ - Ostrava, Barrak

April 09 - SK - Kosice, Collosseum

April 10 - AT - Vienna, Viper Room

April 11 - HU - Budapest, A38

April 12 - IT - San Donà di Piave, Revolver

April 13 - 1T - Milan, Legend

April 14 - FR- Marseille, Jas Rod

April 15 - ES - Barcelona, Sala Boveda

April 16 - ES - Madrid, Revi Live

April 17 - PT - Lisbon, RCA Club

April 18 - PT - Porto, Hard Club

April 19 - ES - Zaragoza, Sala Lo Intento

April 20 - FR - Limoges, C.C.J. Lennon

April 21 - BE - Antwerp, Zappa

More PESTILENCE tour dates:

May 25 - SK - Surany, Songs Of Hate Festival

June 21 - DE - Protzen, Protzen Open Air

June 22 - BE - Dessel, Graspop

July 27 - BG - Sofia, Sofia Metalfest

July 28 - GR - Athens, Release Festival

Aug. 10 - CZ - Brutal Assault

Oct. 26 - NL - Sneek, Bolwerk

Photo credit: Marc Van Peski