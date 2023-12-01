PETER FRAMPTON Announces Spring 2024 'Never EVER Say Never Tour'

To celebrate his 60th year of touring, Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton has confirmed new spring dates on "Never EVER Say Never Tour". Fresh off the heels of his nationwide headline run this year, the 2024 tour will see the legendary artist playing at venues across North America, including a stop at Los Angeles's Greek Theatre.

"I am delighted to let you know I'm planning more shows in March and April for the new 'Never EVER Say Never Tour'! I don't want to give up my passion and will play as long as I physically can," says Frampton. "Hope to see you in 2024!"

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local time at frampton.com. See below for full tour routing.

The upcoming shows kick off what promises to be yet another landmark year for Frampton, whose 2023 spring and summer tour announcements were unexpected by fans. The musician announced a farewell tour four years ago following a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, but with the aptly named "Never EVER Say Never Tour", Frampton is back, appearing on stages across America. Most recently, Frampton was joined by Chris Stapleton who performed alongside him at his sold-out Ryman Auditorium show in Nashville, Tennesee last month.

Citi is the official card of the Peter Frampton "Never EVER Say Never Tour". Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select cities beginning Monday, December 4 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for "Fingerprints" and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and his album "All Blues" was No. 1 for fifteen weeks on Billboard's Blues chart. In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, his autobiography "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir" debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album "Frampton Forgets The Words" was released to widespread critical acclaim.

Most recently, Frampton appeared on Dolly Parton's new album, "Rockstar", which was released last month, as the only artist featured on two tracks. Frampton also performed at the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, joining the stage with fellow lauded musicians Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks.

This year, Frampton released "Frampton@50" on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind Of Change", "Frampton's Camel" and "Frampton". He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes In The Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award in September and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe.

After 47 years, "Frampton Comes Alive!" remains one of the top-selling live records of all time selling over 17 million worldwide.

"Never EVER Say Never Tour" dates:

March 03 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

March 05 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts, The Vogel

March 07 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 09 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino

March 10 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

March 13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

March 15 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars

March 16 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

March 18 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

March 30 - Waukegan, IL - The Genesee Theatre

April 01 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

April 03 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre

April 05 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

April 07 - Denver, CO - The Mission

April 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

April 11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort, Grand Theatre

April 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

April 14 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park