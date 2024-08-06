PHIL MOGG Rules Out UFO Comeback, Reveals How He Wants Band To Be Remembered

In a new interview with Seb Di Gatto of The Metal Gods Meltdown, UFO frontman Phil Mogg was asked if the band is "definitely finished" and "never coming back". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, I think we've reached that point now. I believe when [bassist] Pete [Way] went, that it kind of took the wind out of our sails, out of the band, really. I know he was going a bit loopy, but he had a lot of the character which was in the band. So, no, we couldn't replace him. And no, definitely not. No. I think that'd end up being like the Frank Sinatra tour, wouldn't it? What's the other band? SCORPIONS kept retiring, didn't they?"

Mogg continued: "The other thing is when you say, 'This is our last tour,' that really should be, because people come along and they've spent their money getting there or doing whatever for the last tour, and then if you turn around and do another one, they go, 'Oh, you've just done your last tour. I've just paid 50 quid for that.' It would be a little bit unfair."

Asked how he would like UFO and Phil Mogg to be remembered in the years to come, Phil said: "Just as a cracking good little band. Nothing too glorious, but just… You know when you go, like I do, I'd seen THE ANIMALS at Club Noreik in Tottenham when I was about 14, 15. And I always would go, 'Oh, that was a good band. I really enjoyed that night.' And I enjoyed Eric Burdon. So, I think that's compliment enough."

Mogg previously addressed UFO's future this past April in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. Asked if there is still "more to do" with the band, he responded: "No, no. I think it's come to a conclusion. We did that last U.K. tour in 2019, just before COVID. So that was kind of the end of it, and the time was right."

Mogg suffered a heart attack in August 2022. The now-76-year-old British-born musician was rushed to the hospital where he had two stents implanted into his coronary arteries. This is known medically as a coronary angioplasty and aims to re-open the blocked coronary artery by inserting one or more stents. This helps keep the narrowed artery open.

UFO's farewell tour was scheduled to kick off on October 15, 2022 at the De Casino in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium and run through a final show at the Fuzz Club in Athens, Greece on October 29, 2022.

When the news of Mogg's heart attack was first made public, UFO said in a statement: "On Thursday September 1st, 2022 — after having performed several detailed examinations in the past days — the doctors pronounced a strict performance ban for Mogg until further notice. This is why the entire Last Orders farewell tour, which was supposed to lead across Europe from October 15 to 29, 2022 before ending in Athens, had to be cancelled.

"If and when the tour or — at the very least — individual shows can be made up for, is currently completely unclear and will depend on Mogg's recovery, among other things. His rehabilitation therapy will be starting in about six weeks. According to the doctors, it is not yet possible to give any concrete statements about the duration and scope of the treatment."

In 2021, UFO announced that it would embark on its final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in summer 2022 to bid farewell to its fans in style. UFO was scheduled to play the very last concert of in Athens, where the band performed its first show featuring current guitarist Vinnie Moore in February 2004.

When UFO's final concert was first announced, Mogg was anticipating this very special farewell show with mixed feelings, while also very much looking forward to UFO once again meeting their extensive fan base between summer and autumn 2022.

Mogg, who turned 76 in April, said: "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories — as well as some difficult moments, naturally — it'll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides."

In his original statement announcing UFO's final tour, Mogg said the decision was "a long time coming," adding that while "being out on the road isn't always tremendously luxurious and although the playing is as great as it ever was, the stuff that surrounds it becomes very tiresome. I always told myself that when I reached that stage, I would step down, and that's what I'm going to do. This is the right time for me to quit."

UFO guitarist/keyboard player Paul Raymond died in April 2019. He appeared on more than a dozen of UFO's albums, including "Lights Out" and the live classic "Strangers In The Night".

UFO's most recent lineup included original members Mogg and drummer Andy Parker, as well as Moore, who joined in 2003, and Rob De Luca (bass),a member since 2012.

UFO's latest release was the 2017 covers collection "The Salentino Cuts".

Phil's new band MOGGS MOTEL will release its self-titled album in September.