Photos: Former IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI'ANNO Laid To Rest In London

Former IRON MAIDEN singer Paul Di'Anno was laid to rest earlier today (Thursday, November 21) at the City Of London Cemetery And Crematorium in Manor Park, East London, United Kingdom. Photos from the ceremony can be seen below.

Di'Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, passed away on October 21 at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

An official statement shared to Di'Anno's Facebook page on November 11 with permission from the late musician's family revealed that his cause of death was caused by a "tear in the sac around the heart."

"Dear fans and friends," the statement began. "We have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received."

It continued, "His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: 'Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.' Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace."

Accompanying the post was a photo of Di'Anno's friends and family who gathered recently to remember him.

"This weekend, an In Memoriam show was held at Underworld Camden, where many of Paul's fans, friends, colleagues and family members came. With a magnificent musical set, his musical colleagues said a worthy farewell to their friend," the statement concluded.

Born in Chingford, East London on May 17, 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English heavy metal band IRON MAIDEN between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album "Iron Maiden" and the influential follow-up release, "Killers".

Since leaving IRON MAIDEN, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with BATTLEZONE and KILLERS as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

His first career retrospective album, "The Book Of The Beast", was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving IRON MAIDEN.

In December 2022, Di'Anno spent time in Split, Croatia recording an album with his new project called WARHORSE. The band was formed earlier that year by Di'Anno and two guitarists/authors, Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante "Pupi" Pupačić. The resulting LP was made available in July 2024 under the PAUL DI'ANNO'S WARHORSE banner.

WARHORSE previously recorded three songs, two of which — "Stop The War" and "The Doubt Within" — were released in May 2022 as a special DVD single along with Paul's video message to all fans who bought the single and thus helped raise funds for his knee operation.

The WARHORSE single marked Di'Anno's first music release after a seven-year hiatus due to severe health issues.

Di'Anno, who finally underwent his knee surgery in September 2022, played the first show since the operation on October 1, 2022 at the Keep It True Rising II festival in Würzburg, Germany.

In May 2022, Di'Anno came face to face with MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris for the first time in three decades before the band's concert in Croatia.

Also in May 2022, Paul played his first full solo concert in seven years at the Bikers Beer Factory in Zagreb. The show was filmed and parts of it will be included in the upcoming Di'Anno documentary, which is being helmed by Wes Orshoski, co-director and producer of the acclaimed 2010 film "Lemmy" about the MOTÖRHEAD icon, and 2015's "The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead", about punk rock legends THE DAMNED.

Photo credit: Marco Benjamin Alvarado (courtesy of Central Press for Conquest Music)

Let's raise glass for the last time for Paul Di'Anno. His funeral was today and this picture is published by the... Posted by Paul Di'Anno on Thursday, November 21, 2024

Sad to see exactly a year after Paul Dianio held up the Flame with Mick Durnion , photos from Paul's funeral today

RIP Paul Dianio

Remember Tomorrow Posted by Brian Mear on Thursday, November 21, 2024